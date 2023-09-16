Gibson Glascock Consolidated dominates Louisville Thomas Jefferson Academy

It was a tough night for Louisville Thomas Jefferson Academy which was overmatched by Gibson Glascock Consolidated in this 41-6 verdict.

Last season, Louisville Thomas Jefferson Academy and Gibson Glascock Consolidated squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Gibson Glascock County Consolidated School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Gibson Glascock Consolidated faced off against Warrenton Briarwood.

