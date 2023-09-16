Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett allows no points against Lithonia Miller Grove

Defense dominated as Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett pitched a 9-0 shutout of Lithonia Miller Grove on Sept. 15 in Georgia football.

Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett darted in front of Lithonia Miller Grove 9-0 to begin the second quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second, third and fourth quarters.

The last time Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett and Lithonia Miller Grove played in a 48-42 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett faced off against Jefferson Jackson County and Lithonia Miller Grove took on Smyrna Campbell on Sept. 7 at Lithonia Miller Grove High School.

