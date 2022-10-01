ajc logo
X

Nahunta Brantley County gets out of the gate fast to top Lyons Toombs County

Sports
By Sports Bot
47 minutes ago

Nahunta Brantley County broke in front early and tripped Lyons Toombs County for a 24-15 win during this Georgia football game.

Nahunta Brantley County darted in front of Lyons Toombs County 24-13 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Herons enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Bulldogs’ 2-0 advantage in the final quarter.

Recently on September 16, Lyons Toombs County squared off with Soperton Treutlen in a football game . For more, click here.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Morton signs one-year deal, will return in 2023 3h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

Influenced by mentors, Georgia Tech’s Brent Key takes command
7h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Ozzie Albies, Spencer Strider still uncertainties as postseason approaches
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Live: High school football scoreboard
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Live: High school football scoreboard
4h ago

Credit: Petr David Josek

Hawks’ Vit Krejci settling in following whirlwind week
8h ago
The Latest

Buena Vista Marion County rains down on Talbotton Central
46m ago
Powerhouse performance: Decatur roars to big win over Tucker
46m ago
Score no more: Griffin Spalding’s defense is flawless in stopping Griffin
46m ago
Featured

Credit: Curtis Compton

Ninety-eight ways to celebrate Jimmy Carter
15h ago
As Carter Center turns 40, a growing focus on U.S. elections
Georgia DA revisits decades-old murder case against sharecropper
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top