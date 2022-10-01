Nahunta Brantley County gets out of the gate fast to top Lyons Toombs County

Nahunta Brantley County broke in front early and tripped Lyons Toombs County for a 24-15 win during this Georgia football game.
Nahunta Brantley County darted in front of Lyons Toombs County 24-13 to begin the second quarter.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.
The Herons enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Bulldogs’ 2-0 advantage in the final quarter.
