Putting it all together: Tallapoosa Haralson County overwhelms Calhoun Gordon Central

Tallapoosa Haralson County rolled past Calhoun Gordon Central for a comfortable 42-12 victory for a Georgia high school football victory on September 29.
Tallapoosa Haralson County drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Calhoun Gordon Central after the first quarter.
The Rebels’ offense stormed in front for a 28-6 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.
Tallapoosa Haralson County steamrolled to a 42-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Warriors fought through an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Rebels would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
