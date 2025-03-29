error: no ad slot id exists: undefined
Jasmine Crowe-Houston went from running a cupcake truck to helping the hungry

For Crowe-Houston, the founder of Goodr, doing good has been a throughline through the many iterations of her life
Goodr CEO Jasmine Crowe-Houston poses for a portrait at the Goodr guesthouse in Atlanta on Thursday, February 13, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)
Goodr CEO Jasmine Crowe-Houston poses for a portrait at the Goodr guesthouse in Atlanta on Thursday, February 13, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC) (arvin.temkar@ajc.com)
Her app helps deliver leftover food to the hungry instead of trashing it

Jasmine Crowe-Houston believes in feeding more and wasting less. Hear how she founded Goodr in the AJC's new Her+Story series. Credits : AJC | Goodr | USDA

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Jasmine Crowe-Houston has garnered this attention and acclaim all just for doing good. Here's how she went from running cupcake truck to founding Goodr.

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Women in business have made gains in Georgia and the U.S. But gaps persist.

There are now more women in executive leadership ranks in Georgia and across the U.S. than there were a decade ago. But gaps persist.

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

AJC Her+Story series launches with first profile, coverage of women in business

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is launching a new series called AJC Her+Story to highlight women founders, creators, executives and professionals in metro Atlanta.

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Meet the 2nd female criminal profiler in the history of the GBI

International Women’s Day 2025: How is it celebrated?

The global celebration honors the achievements of women while also advocating for gender equality. This year, the theme is calling for a step forward in solidarity.

Atlanta-based bodysuit line LUSCA disrupts women’s fashion through comfort

Attorney Toby Morgan tells the story of how she created her innovative, Atlanta-based apparel brand.

DEI pullback and decreased support hurting Black women-owned businesses

New research found that a majority of Black women entrepreneurs didn’t see a cent of 2020 diversity pledges and some are now worse off financially than before the pandemic.

Credit: Courtesy photos

Meet the young Georgia entrepreneurs on Forbes 30 Under 30 lists

The Forbes lists featured nine people in Georgia and at least one metro Atlanta native across multiple industries.

She built a career in film. Now her startup helps kids find dream jobs

Nearly 10 years into her career in the film industry, Meaghan Skerchock was looking for a change. A chance phone call with an aerospace engineer led her to found a startup.

The Rest Spot brings new local wellness offering to working women

As the notoriously busy holiday season approaches, there is a new place in metro Atlanta for women to find rest and relaxation.

Beyond the game: Why girls in sports are more likely to become leaders

A recent study by the Women’s Sports Foundation found nearly 70% of women who played sports in their youth went on to hold leadership roles outside of family.

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Atlanta-area startup creates platform to help support people in tough times

SupportNow brings money, meals, volunteers and updates in one place

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

EXCLUSIVE

Sandy Springs-based parent company of Edible Arrangements names new CEO

Somia Farid Silber is taking the helm of Edible Brands, the company behind the well-known fruit bouquets Edible Arrangements.

Credit: Handout

Atlanta tech ecosystem veteran raises $2 million for new startup

A former vice president of the Atlanta Tech Village has become a CEO and founder herself, raising millions along the way.

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Meet the Atlanta startup on a mission to end childhood nut allergies

An Atlanta husband-wife team has developed nut butter puffs for young children that are now being sold at Target.

How Atlanta entrepreneurs are helping to save a Black woman-owned shop

A “flash mob” led by other Atlanta entrepreneurs responded to a shop owner's pleas for help and came to support her store in droves.

Notable Georgia nonprofits that have gotten support from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott

Since 2019, philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has poured dollars into organizations based into Georgia. Here are some of the organizations.

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $10 million to Georgia community lender

MacKenzie Scott, philanthropist and ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, gave Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs the biggest gift it's ever received.

Credit: Contributed

Founder of Georgia-based community lender to retire, new CEO named

Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs founder, president and CEO Grace Covington Fricks is retiring.

Credit: Rodney Ho

Spanx founder Sara Blakely’s next product: high-heeled hybrid sneakers

New from Spanx founder Sara Blakely, are Sneex, a comfortable high heel that offers a mesh, suede and leather sneaker body with a three-inch heel

Credit: Mirtha Donastorg

TEDWomen is no more, but its new iteration is staying in Atlanta

