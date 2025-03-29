Credit: Michael Blackshire
Atlanta-area startup creates platform to help support people in tough times
SupportNow brings money, meals, volunteers and updates in one place
Sandy Springs-based parent company of Edible Arrangements names new CEO
Somia Farid Silber is taking the helm of Edible Brands, the company behind the well-known fruit bouquets Edible Arrangements.
Atlanta tech ecosystem veteran raises $2 million for new startup
A former vice president of the Atlanta Tech Village has become a CEO and founder herself, raising millions along the way.
Meet the Atlanta startup on a mission to end childhood nut allergies
An Atlanta husband-wife team has developed nut butter puffs for young children that are now being sold at Target.
How Atlanta entrepreneurs are helping to save a Black woman-owned shop
A “flash mob” led by other Atlanta entrepreneurs responded to a shop owner's pleas for help and came to support her store in droves.
Notable Georgia nonprofits that have gotten support from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
Since 2019, philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has poured dollars into organizations based into Georgia. Here are some of the organizations.
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $10 million to Georgia community lender
MacKenzie Scott, philanthropist and ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, gave Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs the biggest gift it's ever received.
Founder of Georgia-based community lender to retire, new CEO named
Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs founder, president and CEO Grace Covington Fricks is retiring.
Spanx founder Sara Blakely’s next product: high-heeled hybrid sneakers
New from Spanx founder Sara Blakely, are Sneex, a comfortable high heel that offers a mesh, suede and leather sneaker body with a three-inch heel