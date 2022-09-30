Wrightsville Johnson County races in front to lap Milledgeville Georgia Military College Prep

Wrightsville Johnson County took on the persona of a rodeo bull, busting loose from the gate and dismounting Milledgeville Georgia Military College Prep early with a 48-10 verdict at Wrightsville Johnson County High on September 29 in Georgia football action.
Wrightsville Johnson County roared in front of Milledgeville Georgia Military College Prep 28-3 to begin the second quarter.
The Trojans fought to a 35-3 halftime margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.
Wrightsville Johnson County charged to a 48-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Trojans chalked up this decision in spite of the Bulldogs’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.
In recent action on September 16, Wrightsville Johnson County faced off against Dublin East Laurens and Milledgeville Georgia Military College Prep took on Gainesville Riverside Military on September 16 at Milledgeville Georgia Military College Prep School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.