Not for the faint of heart: Madison Morgan County topples Augusta ARC

Madison Morgan County walked the high-wire before edging Augusta ARC 14-7 in Georgia high school football action on September 29.
Madison Morgan County moved in front of Augusta ARC 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Bulldogs registered a 14-0 advantage at halftime over the Musketeers.
Augusta ARC showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 14-7.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
Recently on September 16, Madison Morgan County squared off with Monroe Area in a football game . For more, click here.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.