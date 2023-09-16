Dalton Coahulla Creek allows no points against Rossville Ridgeland

Defense dominated as Dalton Coahulla Creek pitched a 28-0 shutout of Rossville Ridgeland on Sept. 15 in Georgia football.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Colts registered a 14-0 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.

Dalton Coahulla Creek steamrolled to a 21-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Colts held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Dalton Coahulla Creek and Rossville Ridgeland faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Dalton Coahulla Creek High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Rossville Ridgeland faced off against Chatsworth North Murray.

