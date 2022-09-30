Elberton Elbert County jumps in front fast to dismiss Atlanta Mt. Vernon in convincing tilt

There was no tuning necessary, Elberton Elbert County opened in perfect harmony while drumming Atlanta Mt. Vernon with a strong start in a Georgia high school football matchup on September 29.
Elberton Elbert County breathed fire in front of Atlanta Mt. Vernon 16-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Blue Devils fought to a 29-0 intermission margin at the Mustangs’ expense.
Elberton Elbert County steamrolled to a 36-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Mustangs rallied with a 7-0 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Blue Devils prevailed.
In recent action on September 16, Elberton Elbert County faced off against Washington-Wilkes and Atlanta Mt Vernon took on Macon Georgia Tattnall Square on September 16 at Atlanta Mount Vernon High School. For more, click here.
