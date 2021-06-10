ajc logo

AJC Pulse Magazine

2018 Celebrating Nurses trophy
Celebrating NursesMore than 1,000 nurses nominated for Atlanta Journal-Constitution awards
5 facts about the U.S. nursing shortage
Pulse
How to pay for, or pay off, your degree
Pulse
Seminars and continuing ed opportunities for nurses in June
10 nursing jobs for people who want to work with babies or children
Pulse
6 nonclinical jobs for nurses looking to change career paths
Pulse
Georgia Nursing Hall of Fame seeks nominees for first cohort

National Nurses Week (May 6 – 12) took on new significance this year as nurses — and everyone in the health care community – are on the front line of battling COVID-19. They are living and working under an extraordinary set of circumstances, providing compassionate care, putting others before self, and performing numerous acts of heroism. They inspire us. They are the heart and soul of our community. And we owe them our heartfelt gratitude and thanks. On May 11th, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and its sponsors honored local nurses for the 16th year. In case you missed it, you can view the program here.
Celebrating Nurses
Danielle Giaritelli, Emory Healthcare
Celebrating Nurses
Tasneem Malik, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Celebrating Nurses
Beth Dziczkowski, Northside Hospital Cherokee
Celebrating Nurses
Kathleen LePain, Piedmont Healthcare Athens
Celebrating Nurses
Jody Leonard, Southern Regional Medical Center
Celebrating Nurses
Laura Moss, Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital
Celebrating Nurses
Rochanda Crawford, Grady Health System
Celebrating Nurses
Laura Toops, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta
Celebrating Nurses
Clayton Fowler, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Celebrating Nurses
Laurie Pazda, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Celebrating Nurses
Vicky Hogue, Wellstar Paulding Hospital, receives Nurse Leadership Award
Industry News
Pulse
Could a Ph.D. open up your dream career path?
Pulse
Georgia ranks low on WalletHub analysis of best states for nurses
Pulse
Not just for recent grads: Why nurses need LinkedIn and how to use it
Pulse
Transplant Nurses Week: Celebrating their lifesaving contributions
A Better You sponsored by Wellstar
Pulse
Mayo Clinic: How staring at screens can affect your vision
Pulse
How the buddy system helps you break bad health habits at work
Pulse
Let these 5 Georgia water adventures wash your cares away
Pulse
Why 2021 is the year for nurse leaders
Pulse
Whether in person or virtual, learning to draw or paint can be a hobby that helps your health.
Pulse
Art as stress relief: Draw, paint at these Atlanta workshops
Life
5 simple life hacks to improve your emotional health
Pulse
Take a walk near water to boost your mood
Pulse
How massage therapy can help nurses reduce stress
Pulse
Not just for patients: Nurses and the healing power of pet therapy
Inspiring Nurses
This undated family photo shows Kara and Brad McGee with their children, Dylan, now 6, and Avery, now 8. The nurses who helped the couple after Brad was diagnosed with cancer inspired Kara to become a nurse herself. (Fred Squillante/Columbus Dispatch/TNS)
Life
Husband’s death prompts former teacher to become a nurse
A pediatric nurse practitioner at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Alisa Moore is honored by Georgia's Own.
Pulse
Georgia’s Own honors 7 Atlanta nurses with digital signs
Celebrating Nurses
Celebrating Nurses
Celebrating Nurses
Celebrating Nurses
Celebrating Nurses
Celebrating Nurses
Celebrating Nurses
Celebrating Nurses
Career resources
Pulse
After the pandemic: What’s next for nurses?
Pulse
Whether in person or virtual, learning to draw or paint can be a hobby that helps your health.
Pulse
Pulse
Pulse
Pulse
Father’s Day gift ideas for dads who are nurses
Pulse
Crocs to give away 50,000 pairs to health care workers
Pulse
Leapfrog gives nearly a third of Georgia’s hospitals ‘A’ for patient safety
Piedmont Atlanta Hospital buying four hospitals
Georgia News
Piedmont Healthcare to buy four hospitals from HCA
Pulse
5 Georgia online nursing programs on Princeton Review’s list of best in U.S.
Health News
Health| 1h ago
When should you take supplements during the day? It depends
Health
Study finds men with sight, vision loss more likely to have obesity
Health
Menopause before 40 linked to greater stroke risk, study says
Health
Study: Coronary heart disease patients can treat depression with exercise
ajc.com
Coronavirus
WATCH: COVID science officer says vaccines work against ‘delta’ variant
Health
Study shows people with diabetes and sleep issues face more death risk
Charity spotlight
This microscope image made available by the National Cancer Institute Center for Cancer Research in 2015 shows human colon cancer cells with the nuclei stained red. Americans should start getting screened for colon cancer earlier, at age 45 instead of waiting until they're 50, according to new guidelines from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force. (NCI Center for Cancer Research via AP, File)
National & World News
Americans urged to get colon cancer screening earlier
Cobb Schools Nursing Supervisor Melanie Bales, MSN, BSN, RN, CMS waves to the crowd during a drive-through event hosted by the Cobb Schools Foundation. Credit: Cobb County School District.
Local News
Cobb nonprofit celebrates school nurses
Ashley Wang (right) embroidered and sold T-shirts to raise money to buy meals for frontline health care workers.
Local
Sandy Springs senior lauded for outreach
Gloria Kilanko (right) has been matched with her Little Sister Aniyah (left) since September 2014 and the two have a sibling-like relationship. They were chosen as the female 2021 Bigs and Littles of the Year of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta. Courtesy of BBBS of Metro Atlanta
Inspire Atlanta
Mentoring relationships help ‘Bigs’ and ‘Littles’
