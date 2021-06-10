AJC Pulse Magazine
National Nurses Week (May 6 – 12) took on new significance this year as nurses — and everyone in the health care community – are on the front line of battling COVID-19. They are living and working under an extraordinary set of circumstances, providing compassionate care, putting others before self, and performing numerous acts of heroism. They inspire us. They are the heart and soul of our community. And we owe them our heartfelt gratitude and thanks. On May 11th, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and its sponsors honored local nurses for the 16th year. In case you missed it, you can view the program here.
