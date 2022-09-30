Vice-grip defense fuels Jefferson’s win over Winder-Barrow

Jefferson’s defense was a brick wall that stopped Winder-Barrow cold, resulting in a 28-0 victory during this Georgia football game.
The Dragons opened a lopsided 21-0 gap over the Bulldoggs at the intermission.
Both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.
The Dragons held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
