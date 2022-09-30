Athens Clarke Central severs Flowery Branch’s hopes

Athens Clarke Central handed Flowery Branch a tough 17-7 loss in a Georgia high school football matchup on September 29.
Athens Clarke Central jumped in front of Flowery Branch 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Gladiators fought to a 10-0 intermission margin at the Falcons’ expense.
Athens Clarke Central thundered to a 17-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Gladiators enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Falcons’ 7-0 advantage in the fourth quarter.
In recent action on September 16, Flowery Branch faced off against Suwanee Lambert and Athens Clarke Central took on Cumming South Forsyth on September 16 at Athens Clarke Central High School. For a full recap, click here.
