Destination, victory: Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian’s fast burst dooms Atlanta B.E.S.T

Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian grabbed the early lead and never gave it up in cruising to a 38-8 win over Atlanta B.E.S.T.
Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian jumped in front of Atlanta B.E.S.T 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian opened a massive 21-0 gap over Atlanta B.E.S.T at the intermission.
Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian charged to a 38-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
Recently on September 16, Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian squared off with KIPP Atlanta Collegiate in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.