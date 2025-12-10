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Atlanta Arts & Entertainment

Georgia Entertainment Scene

Which movies shot in Georgia have made the most money since 2008?

The list is topped by a lot of superhero movies and sequels. So far, three films since the pandemic ended made the list: "Jungle Cruise," "Black Widow" and "The Suicide Squad.

Who has come and gone in Atlanta radio and TV in 2026

The Atlanta media landscape in 2026 features several high-profile arrivals, departures and other changes, including personalities like Big Tigger and Kristin Klingshirn.

99X guts its on-air staff as Cumulus Media makes massive cuts nationwide

99X cut much of its on-air staff Friday as part of cost-cutting measures at Cumulus Media as a whole.

More Arts & Entertainment News

What’s so funny? 7 metro Atlanta places to learn improv, stand-up comedy.

Former High Museum executive gets 1-year sentence for embezzlement

The midnight release party is back, and it’s more elaborate than ever

AJC HER+STORY

Meet the Cornelia ‘community architect’ turning history into art

COLUMN|GAVIN GODFREY

The Dream lost, but here’s why Atlanta won

CeeLo Green cancels Gnarls Barkley tour, including Atlanta stop

Georgia’s strangest places — Ghosts, doll heads and graves beside a runway

EXCLUSIVE

Atlanta’s Star Bar, a Little Five Points staple, to close after 35 years

14 ways to celebrate Native American Heritage Month in Georgia

Connor Tomlinson shares the experience that sparked his advocacy work