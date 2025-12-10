The list is topped by a lot of superhero movies and sequels. So far, three films since the pandemic ended made the list: "Jungle Cruise," "Black Widow" and "The Suicide Squad.
The Atlanta media landscape in 2026 features several high-profile arrivals, departures and other changes, including personalities like Big Tigger and Kristin Klingshirn.
99X cut much of its on-air staff Friday as part of cost-cutting measures at Cumulus Media as a whole.
Check out seven theaters in metro Atlanta with classes to help hone your improv or stand-up comedy skills.
A former High Museum of Art executive was sentenced to 12 months in prison in federal court Monday after stealing over $600,000 from the museum.
Fans congregate late into the night in metro Atlanta and beyond for their favorite books, music releases.
Audrey Davenport's "Brushstrokes of Change" is a 12-panel installation adorning Cornelia’s Jim Smith Park.
As Atlanta sports fans, it’s easy to write this off as the familiar feeling of coming up short when it matters most. Name any one of our teams, and there’s an example.
Atlanta singer and rapper CeeLo Green has seemingly canceled his tour as Gnarls Barkley, which was set to kick off on Nov. 5.
As Halloween nears, check out some of Georgia’s strangest and most enduring stories at locations in Atlanta and around the state.
Atlanta's Star Community Bar, a longtime Atlanta live music venue, will close at the end of 2026, with Red Light Cafe taking over the space.
Attend festivals, powwows, story times and book talks and visit historic sites to recognize Native American History Month in Georgia.
Tomlinson explains why he's supporting Rio's Law and the impact he hopes it could have on autistic people and their families.