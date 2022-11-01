Jesup Wayne County wills its way past Waynesboro Burke County in overtime

This thrilling encounter reached extra time before Jesup Wayne County could edge Waynesboro Burke County 17-16 in Georgia high school football action on October 31.
The Yellow Jackets fought to a 10-0 intermission margin at the Bears’ expense.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and third quarters.
Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Yellow Jackets and the Bears locked in a 10-10 stalemate.
There was no room for doubt as Jesup Wayne County added to its advantage with a 7-6 margin in the closing period.
