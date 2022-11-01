ajc logo
X

Jesup Wayne County wills its way past Waynesboro Burke County in overtime

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

This thrilling encounter reached extra time before Jesup Wayne County could edge Waynesboro Burke County 17-16 in Georgia high school football action on October 31.

The Yellow Jackets fought to a 10-0 intermission margin at the Bears’ expense.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and third quarters.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Yellow Jackets and the Bears locked in a 10-10 stalemate.

There was no room for doubt as Jesup Wayne County added to its advantage with a 7-6 margin in the closing period.

Recently on October 21, Jesup Wayne County squared off with Savannah Benedictine Military in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Daniel Varnado/Special to the AJC

Kickoff time for Georgia Tech-Miami completes unusual non-noon sweep11h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia star OLB Nolan Smith ‘doubtful’ for Tennessee
12h ago

Credit: Perry McIntyre Jr.

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 2 Tennessee: ‘The hype for this one is justified’
14h ago

Credit: AP file photo

Georgia Tech great Matt Wieters on Danny Hall’s staff as undergrad assistant
13h ago

Credit: AP file photo

Georgia Tech great Matt Wieters on Danny Hall’s staff as undergrad assistant
13h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

5 takeaways from the Falcons’ win over the Panthers
9h ago
The Latest
MLS Injuries
8h ago
Team Roster
8h ago
MLS Standings
9h ago
Featured

Credit: Simmons family

At 105 years old, she’s voted during good, bad and dangerous times
18h ago
Atlanta Medical Center’s final goodbye
7h ago
Answers to your questions about early and absentee voting. From AJC's Mark Niesse
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top