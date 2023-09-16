Fairburn Langston Hughes shuts out Douglasville New Manchester

Defense dominated as Fairburn Langston Hughes pitched a 47-0 shutout of Douglasville New Manchester in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Fairburn Langston Hughes opened with a 20-0 advantage over Douglasville New Manchester through the first quarter.

The Panthers opened a massive 40-0 gap over the Jaguars at halftime.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Panthers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Fairburn Langston Hughes and Douglasville New Manchester faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Fairburn Langston Hughes.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Douglasville New Manchester faced off against North Atlanta and Fairburn Langston Hughes took on Matthews Butler on Sept. 2 at Fairburn Langston Hughes.

