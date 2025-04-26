error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

Trump: The First 100 Days

The latest from the AJC Politics team on President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office.
The latest from the AJC Politics team on President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office.
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

OPINION

Elimination of federal education centers is an attack on civil rights

Equity Assistance Centers are rooted in the Civil Rights Act, not DEI initiatives.

Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Allen/AJC

Jon Ossoff turns Trump’s CDC cuts into 2026 rallying cry

Mass layoffs at the Atlanta-based CDC have become a symbol in Georgia of Trump's second-term push to shrink the federal government and dismantle government agencies.

Placeholder Image

Credit: HANDOUT

More logging in Georgia’s national forests? It’s possible under a new directive

A new directive from U.S. Department of Agriculture and Forest Service leaders could open more federal forest lands in Georgia to logging.

Placeholder Image

Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC

Out-of-work federal employees navigate uncertain job market

After mass layoffs across the federal government, employees who were fired or quit their jobs are now navigating the job market, some with narrowly tailored sets of skills.

Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Health experts: Axing CDC research on maternal health a ‘huge’ step backward

Georgia once ranked worse than any other state for maternal mortality but has shown improvements by using both federal and state funds for the research and data collection.

Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Facing deportation, international students get temporary legal victory

The court order applies to 133 students and recent alumni at universities across the country, including 27 in Georgia, who abruptly had their immigration status terminated.

Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Judge considering relief to students whose immigration status was terminated

A federal judge is considering legal relief to international students and alumni who say the Trump administration ended their immigration status without specific explanations.

Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia international students fight visa terminations in federal court Thursday

Placeholder Image

Fort Benning renaming ceremony honors WWI hero from Nebraska

Georgia's Fort Benning, formerly Fort Moore, had its renaming ceremony Wednesday. Three generations of descendants of Fred Benning, who the base now honors, participated.

Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Afraid of church: Some immigrant faithful stay away on Sunday

Attendance at some Hispanic churches has dropped as immigrants limit their movements in an effort to lower their exposure to immigration enforcement.