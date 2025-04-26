Credit: AP
Elimination of federal education centers is an attack on civil rights
Equity Assistance Centers are rooted in the Civil Rights Act, not DEI initiatives.
Credit: Jason Allen/AJC
Jon Ossoff turns Trump’s CDC cuts into 2026 rallying cry
Mass layoffs at the Atlanta-based CDC have become a symbol in Georgia of Trump's second-term push to shrink the federal government and dismantle government agencies.
Credit: HANDOUT
More logging in Georgia’s national forests? It’s possible under a new directive
A new directive from U.S. Department of Agriculture and Forest Service leaders could open more federal forest lands in Georgia to logging.
Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC
Out-of-work federal employees navigate uncertain job market
After mass layoffs across the federal government, employees who were fired or quit their jobs are now navigating the job market, some with narrowly tailored sets of skills.
Credit: AP
Health experts: Axing CDC research on maternal health a ‘huge’ step backward
Georgia once ranked worse than any other state for maternal mortality but has shown improvements by using both federal and state funds for the research and data collection.
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
Facing deportation, international students get temporary legal victory
The court order applies to 133 students and recent alumni at universities across the country, including 27 in Georgia, who abruptly had their immigration status terminated.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Judge considering relief to students whose immigration status was terminated
A federal judge is considering legal relief to international students and alumni who say the Trump administration ended their immigration status without specific explanations.
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
Fort Benning renaming ceremony honors WWI hero from Nebraska
Georgia's Fort Benning, formerly Fort Moore, had its renaming ceremony Wednesday. Three generations of descendants of Fred Benning, who the base now honors, participated.
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
Afraid of church: Some immigrant faithful stay away on Sunday
Attendance at some Hispanic churches has dropped as immigrants limit their movements in an effort to lower their exposure to immigration enforcement.