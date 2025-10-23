error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

Credit: Handout

RESTAURANT REVIEW

Stylish Elise seamlessly blends into Atlanta’s fine art mecca

A review of Elise, the the new fine-dining restaurant from chef-owner Craig Richards.

Credit: Courtesy of Big Bad Breakfast

Chef John Currence is bringing his Big Bad Breakfast chain to Atlanta

The Atlanta location of James Beard Award-winning chef and cookbook author John Currence's breakfast restaurant will be its "first major market," he said.

Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal

‘Dirty soda’ is all the rage. Swig bets Coca-Cola’s hometown will love it.

The soda fountain chain popularized on TikTok and "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" aims to open two stores in metro Atlanta, home of Coca-Cola.

Credit: Aaliyah Man

RECIPE

Shortcut ingredients streamline family-favorite personal pizzas

Lloyd’s Restaurant and Lounge on DeKalb Avenue is a family-favorite spot for dinner. Here's a quick weeknight twist on one of its go-to pizzas: the Bolognese.

Credit: Brandon Amato

RECIPE

Learn to make Ocean & Acre’s luxurious lobster bisque

The bisque highlights the ocean side of restaurant’s name, executive chef says.

Credit: Handout

11 cocktails providing spooky sips around Atlanta

Spooky season gives metro Atlanta’s bartenders an excuse to try out their most twisted, creative cocktail ideas.

Credit: Virginia Willis

RECIPES

It’s easy to have an apple a day the savory way

3 recipes to make apples part of your main dish: Pork Tenderloin with Apple-Herb Sauerkraut, French Chicken with Apples and Cream, Honey-Mustard Glazed Turkey Apple Meatloaf.

History-making UK chef visits Atlanta and more from the metro area’s dining scene

Pumpkin everything, a local restaurant wins an international design award and more from the week on the Atlanta dining scene.

Credit: Aaliyah Man

RECIPE

Credit: Brandon Amato

RECIPE

Credit: Virginia Willis

RECIPES

Credit: Visit Rhode Island

Credit: Getty Images

Credit: ACE Pensacola

Credit: John Carey

History-making UK chef visits Atlanta and more from the metro area’s dining scene

Pumpkin everything, a local restaurant wins an international design award and more from the week on the Atlanta dining scene.

Credit: Amy Wenk

Goodbye, Eats: Longtime customers have a final meal at Atlanta institution

“It’s an iconic place that’s going to be missed," one longtime customer said about Eats, which closed Saturday after more than three decades on Ponce de Leon Avenue.

Credit: Photo courtesy of Little 5 Points Cultural District/Reid Koski

35+ Halloween events, parties and pop-ups around Atlanta

Celebrate Halloween in Atlanta with haunted houses, bar pop-ups, festivals and more spooky-season fun this October.

Credit: Krista Slater

Four red wines for the transition to fall

Autumn, our season of craving a glass of red wine, is upon us, but we don’t feel ready to break out the big, bold reds. We want a spectrum of reds that can match the season.

Credit: sour

NYC restaurateurs with celebrity following to open Asian fusion restaurant in Atlanta

The co-founders of Manhattan's Sei Less are expanding to Atlanta with an Asian fusion concept called Lo Kee.

Credit: Handout

RESTAURANT REVIEW

Northern China Eatery’s classic Chinese cuisine feels at home on the Beltline

Fans of the original Northern China Eatery on Buford Highway will be happy to discover that the restaurant's new Beltline location delivers the same recognizable cuisine.

Credit: Handout

RECIPE

Mercer Street Meals’ ricotta polpette are ‘meatless comfort food’

Atlanta’s Mercer Street Meals shares its ricotta polpette recipe — “meatless comfort food” perfect for pasta night.

Credit: Virginia Willis

RECIPE

‘PSL’ blondie recipe offers flavor, not fat

For a healthier autumn treat that will satisfy "PSL" cravings, this recipe uses pumpkin puree for indulgent, cake-like blondies.

Credit: Katie Donnelly Photography SAS KAPFER STUDIO

RECIPES

Dorie Greenspan’s 15th book sweetens nostalgic recipes with fresh ideas

The renowned cookbook author shared three standout cake recipes that she loves to make regularly and on repeat. They all incorporate the flavors of fall.

Credit: Aaliyah Man

Why doesn’t Atlanta have a signature cocktail?

Three local beverage experts discuss what drinks might represent the city, which has a long and colorful history of imbibing.