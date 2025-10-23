Credit: John Carey
History-making UK chef visits Atlanta and more from the metro area’s dining scene
Pumpkin everything, a local restaurant wins an international design award and more from the week on the Atlanta dining scene.
Credit: Amy Wenk
Goodbye, Eats: Longtime customers have a final meal at Atlanta institution
“It’s an iconic place that’s going to be missed," one longtime customer said about Eats, which closed Saturday after more than three decades on Ponce de Leon Avenue.
Credit: Photo courtesy of Little 5 Points Cultural District/Reid Koski
35+ Halloween events, parties and pop-ups around Atlanta
Celebrate Halloween in Atlanta with haunted houses, bar pop-ups, festivals and more spooky-season fun this October.
Credit: Krista Slater
Four red wines for the transition to fall
Autumn, our season of craving a glass of red wine, is upon us, but we don’t feel ready to break out the big, bold reds. We want a spectrum of reds that can match the season.
Credit: sour
NYC restaurateurs with celebrity following to open Asian fusion restaurant in Atlanta
The co-founders of Manhattan's Sei Less are expanding to Atlanta with an Asian fusion concept called Lo Kee.
Credit: Handout
Northern China Eatery’s classic Chinese cuisine feels at home on the Beltline
Fans of the original Northern China Eatery on Buford Highway will be happy to discover that the restaurant's new Beltline location delivers the same recognizable cuisine.
Credit: Handout
Mercer Street Meals’ ricotta polpette are ‘meatless comfort food’
Atlanta’s Mercer Street Meals shares its ricotta polpette recipe — “meatless comfort food” perfect for pasta night.
Credit: Virginia Willis
‘PSL’ blondie recipe offers flavor, not fat
For a healthier autumn treat that will satisfy "PSL" cravings, this recipe uses pumpkin puree for indulgent, cake-like blondies.
Credit: Katie Donnelly Photography SAS KAPFER STUDIO
Dorie Greenspan’s 15th book sweetens nostalgic recipes with fresh ideas
The renowned cookbook author shared three standout cake recipes that she loves to make regularly and on repeat. They all incorporate the flavors of fall.
Credit: Aaliyah Man
Why doesn’t Atlanta have a signature cocktail?
Three local beverage experts discuss what drinks might represent the city, which has a long and colorful history of imbibing.