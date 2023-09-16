Baxley Appling County prevails over Moore Haven

Baxley Appling County scored early and often to roll over Moore Haven 40-6 for a Georgia high school football victory at Baxley Appling County High on Sept. 15.

Baxley Appling County moved in front of Moore Haven 3-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Pirates opened an enormous 31-6 gap over the Terriers at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Pirates got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 9-0 edge.

Last season, Baxley Appling County and Moore Haven faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Baxley Appling County High School.

