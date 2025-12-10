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Keisha Lance Bottoms’ priorities may be limited by new budget realities

A new report shows Georgia's budget reserves have fallen by nearly 50% in just two years.

PATRICIA MURPHY

OK, Democrats, now what?

Georgia Democrats swept every statewide office and took control of the state House. How they use their mandate will decide if they're in control for a term or a generation.

Democrats sweep the midterms in Georgia. Is 2020 election denial over?

The 2020 election has loomed over Georgia for years. With Democrats sweeping the midterms, is it over?

BILL TORPY

Does the crazy meanness ebb with MAGA’s electoral spanking?

Trump tries to sooth his ego by saying he wasn’t on the ballot. But several Georgia Republicans I spoke with said he certainly was.

Pocketbook issues fueled Georgia’s blue wave. Business leaders have noticed.

Voters made their economic frustration clear as Democrats swept statewide offices and reclaimed the state House.

Behind the collapse of the Republican coalition in Georgia

Not a single Republican won a statewide race in Georgia on Tuesday. Is it a temporary backlash to Donald Trump? Or the start of a political realignment?

Democrats win PSC majority, which could affect Georgia Power bills

Georgia’s incoming secretary of state takes over a lightning rod role

How your neighborhood voted in Georgia’s 2026 races

How a voting dispute boosted a House winner

How Keisha Lance Bottoms overcame the odds to win Georgia’s race for governor

Democrats win a majority in the Georgia House for first time in 22 years

The most detailed map of Jon Ossoff’s Senate reelection

How Jon Ossoff turned the tables on Georgia Republicans

Keisha Lance Bottoms made history with her win. Now comes the hard part.

Brian Kemp rejects push to redraw maps, curb Keisha Lance Bottoms’ powers