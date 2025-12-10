A new report shows Georgia's budget reserves have fallen by nearly 50% in just two years.
Georgia Democrats swept every statewide office and took control of the state House. How they use their mandate will decide if they're in control for a term or a generation.
The 2020 election has loomed over Georgia for years. With Democrats sweeping the midterms, is it over?
Trump tries to sooth his ego by saying he wasn’t on the ballot. But several Georgia Republicans I spoke with said he certainly was.
Voters made their economic frustration clear as Democrats swept statewide offices and reclaimed the state House.
Not a single Republican won a statewide race in Georgia on Tuesday. Is it a temporary backlash to Donald Trump? Or the start of a political realignment?
On Tuesday night, amid a national blue wave, Democrats claimed the majority on the Georgia Public Service Commission for the first time in more than 20 years.
Penny Brown Reynolds won her bid for Georgia secretary of state in a Democratic wave. Now she faces the challenging part.
Live precinct results from Georgia's Nov. 3 General Election: Governor, U.S. Senate, lieutenant governor, secretary of state and other statewide races, by neighborhood.
Georgia House election winner who was nearly disqualified over a voting controversy said the incident helped boost his profile with voters.
The former Atlanta mayor's advisers believed attacks on her record would backfire.
Republicans maintained control of the state Senate, setting up a divided government with Democrat Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms.
A precinct-level analysis breaks down Jon Ossoff's victory over Mike Collins in the U.S. Senate race.
The Democrat spent nearly two years making calculated moves aimed at producing a less formidable opponent while helping shape the politics of the race.
The former Atlanta mayor made history as the first Black woman elected governor in U.S. history. She'll face a host of challenges, with some starting before she takes office.
The governor’s announcement comes hours after Bottoms’ historic victory, which ended 24 years of GOP control of the Governor’s Mansion.
After a missing memory card in Seminole County was counted, a Republican incumbent went from trailing by 58 votes to leading by 262.