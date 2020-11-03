AJC logo
  • News
    News
  • Politics
    Politics
  • Local
    Local
  • Investigations
    Investigations
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus
  • Opinion
    Opinion
  • Things To Do
    Things To Do
  • Food
    Food
  • Life
    Life
  • Sports
    Sports

    • Elections

    Politics
    Election 2020: Georgia voter guide
    Politics| 8m ago
    Voting begins as polls open on crucial Georgia Election Day
    National Politics| 15m ago
    U.S. Election 2020: Polls opening with scattered problems
    More News
    Politics
    Roger Stone rallies for Doug Collins in Gwinnett; Tim Scott flies with...
    Politics
    Groups brace for election-related court battles in Georgia
    Political Insider
    Opinion: On suburban Atlanta, COVID-19, and – at long last – an end to...
    Politics
    Georgia Elections 2020: Tell us about voting problems
    News
    Election Day weather forecast: Take your coat to the polls
    Political Insider
    Obama’s plea to Georgia Democrats: ‘Put this country back on track.’
    Politics
    Georgia election officials ready, but lines and problems could arise
    Featured
    Politics
    Where are absentee ballot drop boxes in metro Atlanta?
    Politics
    How votes are counted in Georgia on election night and beyond
    Politics
    Election 2020: Who’s voted early in Georgia
    Election 2020
    Georgia's new voting system
    Politics
    Georgia polls: Archive of AJC polls on issues and elections

    Columnists

    Listen to Politically Georgia
    Photos
    Election 2020
    PHOTOS: Trump campaigns in Rome
    Election 2020
    PHOTOS: Kamala Harris campaigns in Gwinnett County
    Politics
    PHOTOS: Georgians line up on last day of early voting
    Politics
    PHOTOS: Joe Biden campaigns in Georgia
    Gwinnett County
    PHOTOS: Saturday voting in metro Atlanta
    Election 2020
    PHOTOS: Kamala Harris campaigns in Atlanta
    News
    PHOTOS: Donald Trump-Joe Biden second debate
    News
    PHOTOS: Trump rally in Macon
    Election 2020
    Photos: Early voting begins in Georgia for general election
    News
    PHOTOS: Election 2020 vice presidential debate
    Sponsored Content
    Private Quarters
    AJC Private Quarters
    Aging in Atlanta
    7 retirement hobbies for seniors to consider
    Aging in Atlanta
    Aging in Atlanta
    President
    National Politics| 15m ago
    U.S. Election 2020: Polls opening with scattered problems
    National Politics| 22m ago
    Election 2020: What happens if the U.S. election is contested?
    National Politics| 49m ago
    U.S. forecast to enjoy ‘remarkably quiet' weather on Election Day 2020
    Politics| 1h ago
    Election Day arrives: 5 factors that will decide Georgia’s 2020 race
    U.S. Senate
    National Politics| 49m ago
    U.S. forecast to enjoy ‘remarkably quiet' weather on Election Day 2020
    Politics| 1h ago
    Election Day arrives: 5 factors that will decide Georgia’s 2020 race
    Politics
    Roger Stone rallies for Doug Collins in Gwinnett; Tim Scott flies with...
    Political Insider
    Obama’s plea to Georgia Democrats: ‘Put this country back on track.’
    Election issues
    Politics| 8m ago
    Voting begins as polls open on crucial Georgia Election Day
    National Politics| 49m ago
    U.S. forecast to enjoy ‘remarkably quiet' weather on Election Day 2020
    Politics| 1h ago
    Election Day arrives: 5 factors that will decide Georgia’s 2020 race
    Politics
    Groups brace for election-related court battles in Georgia
    U.S. House
    National Politics| 49m ago
    U.S. forecast to enjoy ‘remarkably quiet' weather on Election Day 2020
    Politics| 1h ago
    Election Day arrives: 5 factors that will decide Georgia’s 2020 race
    Political Insider
    Obama’s plea to Georgia Democrats: ‘Put this country back on track.’
    National Politics
    The election results may be delayed. That’s OK.
    State offices
    National Politics
    The election results may be delayed. That’s OK.
    Politics
    Big-name Georgia Democrats aren’t the only ones raking in millions...
    Politics
    Georgia voters get used to new reality: Battleground status
    Political Insider
    Opinion: The overlooked fight for control of the Georgia House
    Podcasts
    Election 2020
    The biggest question marks ahead of Georgia’s 2020 election season
    Politics
    Mandates, lawsuits, more: The state of masks in Georgia
    Politics
    How Nikema Williams was selected to replace John Lewis
    PODCAST
    How Peoplestown is grappling with protests for racial justice
    © 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.