Cedartown rolls like thunder over Carrollton Central

Impressive was a ready adjective for Cedartown’s 39-7 throttling of Carrollton Central in a Georgia high school football matchup on September 30.
Cedartown opened with a 6-0 advantage over Carrollton Central through the first quarter.
The Bulldogs opened a close 19-7 gap over the Lions at the intermission.
Cedartown thundered to a 33-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Bulldogs held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.
