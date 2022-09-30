Rome baffles Woodstock

Rome unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Woodstock in a 70-0 shutout at Woodstock High on September 29 in Georgia football action.
Rome jumped in front of Woodstock 28-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Wolves fought to a 56-0 halftime margin at the Wolverines’ expense.
Rome breathed fire to a 63-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Wolves hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.
