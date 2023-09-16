Atlanta Woodward Academy defense stifles Morrow

Atlanta Woodward Academy’s defense throttled Morrow, resulting in a 56-0 shutout in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Atlanta Woodward Academy a 21-0 lead over Morrow.

The War Eagles’ offense stormed in front for a 35-0 lead over the Mustangs at halftime.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The War Eagles held on with a 21-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

