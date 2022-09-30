Dawsonville Dawson County blanks Cleveland White County

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Thursday when Dawsonville Dawson County bottled Cleveland White County 31-0 in Georgia high school football on September 29.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.
The Tigers registered a 7-0 advantage at intermission over the Warriors.
Dawsonville Dawson County thundered to a 24-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Tigers put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Warriors 7-0 in the last stanza.
Recently on September 16, Cleveland White County squared off with Toccoa Stephens County in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.