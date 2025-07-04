Sports
Winners of the major divisions of the 2025 AJC Peachtree Road Race

Runners take off from the starting line during the 56th running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race on Friday, July 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Runners take off from the starting line during the 56th running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race on Friday, July 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
46 minutes ago

Patrick Kiprop, Hellen Obiri, Daniel Romanchuk, Susannah Scaroni, Ricardo Aranda and Bentley-Grace Hicks were the winners in the major divisions of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race on Friday.

Romanchuk and Scaroni were repeat winners from the 2024 Peachtree Road Race.

Also, Bailey Brackett and Riley Comstock were the winners in the girls and boys high school divisions, respectively.

For more details about this year's winners in the 56th running of the Peachtree Road Race, check out these articles:

Patrick Kiprop wins AJC Peachtree Road Race’s men’s elite division

Hellen Obiri wins AJC Peachtree Road Race’s women’s elite division

Daniel Romanchuk wins men’s wheelchair division of AJC Peachtree Road Race

Susannah Scaroni wins women’s wheelchair division of AJC Peachtree Road Race

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Daniel Romanchuk wins the men’s Shepherd Center wheelchair division race at the finish of the 56th running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race on Friday, July 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: AJC

Patrick Kiprop wins the men’s elite division at the finish of the 56th running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race on Friday, July 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: AJC

