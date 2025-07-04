Winners of the major divisions of the 2025 AJC Peachtree Road Race

Patrick Kiprop, Hellen Obiri, Daniel Romanchuk, Susannah Scaroni, Ricardo Aranda and Bentley-Grace Hicks were the winners in the major divisions of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race on Friday.

Romanchuk and Scaroni were repeat winners from the 2024 Peachtree Road Race.

Also, Bailey Brackett and Riley Comstock were the winners in the girls and boys high school divisions, respectively.