Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
What we learned from the Dream’s season-opening loss to Washington
Within the Dream’s bright spots on offense, moments of miscommunication resulted in critical turnovers on deflected passes.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Five things to know about the Atlanta Dream ahead of 2025 season
The next chapter in the Atlanta Dream’s franchise begins today, when the team goes on the road to face the Washington Mystics at CareFirst Arena.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Projecting the Atlanta Dream’s depth chart and roster
The Dream roster now includes 10-time All-Star Brittney Griner, three-time All-Star Brionna Jones and 2024 Sixth Player of the Year runner-up Shatori Walker-Kimbrough.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
PHOTOS: Atlanta Dream take on Indiana Fever
The Atlanta Dream hosted Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever in a WNBA preseason game Saturday.
Credit: AP
Dream select South Carolina’s Te-Hina Paopao in WNBA draft
Te-Hina Paopao was part of South Carolina's 2024 championship team and finished second to Connecticut in 2025. The Dream selected her in the second round. No. 18 overall.
Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Will Packer to speak Saturday at Black sports ownership conference
Daylong conference on diversifying sports team ownership comes to Atlanta March 22.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Photos: Atlanta Dream introduce franchise's newest players
Brittney Griner, Brionna Jones and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough met the media Tuesday as members of the Atlanta Dream.
Free-agent Brionna Jones to sign with Dream
Jones is a three-time All-Star and has played her entire career with the Connecticut Sun after being drafted No. 8 in 2017.