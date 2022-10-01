Rally time: Ringgold douses fire to extinguish Bremen

Ringgold dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away a 35-14 win over Bremen in Georgia high school football action on September 30.
Bremen showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Ringgold as the first quarter ended.
The Tigers’ offense darted in front for a 14-7 lead over the Blue Devils at halftime.
Ringgold jumped to a 28-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Tigers and the Blue Devils each scored in the final quarter.
