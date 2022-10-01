ajc logo
Rally time: Ringgold douses fire to extinguish Bremen

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Ringgold dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away a 35-14 win over Bremen in Georgia high school football action on September 30.

Bremen showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Ringgold as the first quarter ended.

The Tigers’ offense darted in front for a 14-7 lead over the Blue Devils at halftime.

Ringgold jumped to a 28-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers and the Blue Devils each scored in the final quarter.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

