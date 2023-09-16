Carrollton Central squeezes past Newnan Northgate

Carrollton Central topped Newnan Northgate 21-17 in a tough tilt at Newnan Northgate High on Sept. 15 in Georgia football action.

Newnan Northgate started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Carrollton Central at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter began with neither team in charge at a 7-7 deadlock.

Newnan Northgate moved a meager margin over Carrollton Central as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Lions pulled off a stirring 8-3 final quarter to trip the Vikings.

Last season, Carrollton Central and Newnan Northgate squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Carrollton Central High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Newnan Northgate faced off against Villa Rica and Carrollton Central took on Hampton on Sept. 1 at Carrollton Central High School.

