Carrollton Central squeezes past Newnan Northgate

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago
X

Carrollton Central topped Newnan Northgate 21-17 in a tough tilt at Newnan Northgate High on Sept. 15 in Georgia football action.

Newnan Northgate started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Carrollton Central at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter began with neither team in charge at a 7-7 deadlock.

Newnan Northgate moved a meager margin over Carrollton Central as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Lions pulled off a stirring 8-3 final quarter to trip the Vikings.

Last season, Carrollton Central and Newnan Northgate squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Carrollton Central High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Newnan Northgate faced off against Villa Rica and Carrollton Central took on Hampton on Sept. 1 at Carrollton Central High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Still won’t be suspended from Georgia Senate after Fulton charges7h ago

Credit: John Spink

Downtown Atlanta cleans up after surprise flash flooding
8h ago

Georgia state revenue drops in August with big decline in income taxes
6h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Legendary jazz family struck with tragedy again after downtown Atlanta stabbing
9h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Legendary jazz family struck with tragedy again after downtown Atlanta stabbing
9h ago

Credit: AP

AJC PHOTOS
Braves open series with Marlins
4h ago
The Latest

milledgeville John Milledge sprints past St. Simons Island Frederica
1h ago
Woodbury Flint River secures a win over Atlanta McNair
1h ago
Winder-Barrow records thin win against Loganville
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Daniel Varnado/for the AJC

Week 5 Georgia high school football scoreboard
1h ago
Michael Cunningham's weekend sports predictions
60 years later: the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing remembered
19h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top