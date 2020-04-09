X

How to contact the AJC Editorial Board

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's newsroom.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's newsroom.

Opinion | April 9, 2020

The AJC Editorial Board includes Kevin Riley, editor; Mark Waligore, senior director and managing editor; Monica Richardson, senior managing editor; and Andre Jackson, editorial editor. For matters relating to the opinion pages, contact Andre Jackson, Andre.Jackson@ajc.com.

For matters relating to other sections and pages, choose from the newsroom contacts on this page.

How to send a letter to the editor

How to submit a letter for possible publication in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution newspaper: Letters to the editor must be no longer than 150 words and must include a daytime telephone number for verification. Use the link below or send an email to letters@ajc.com or call 404-526-7003. You can also fax letters to 404-526-5746.

Letters will be edited for length and clarity and may appear in both print and digital formats. Emailed submissions are strongly preferred.

Send your letterOpinion page

ExploreFrequently Asked Questions about the AJC

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.