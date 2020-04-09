How to contact the AJC Editorial Board

The AJC Editorial Board includes Kevin Riley, editor; Mark Waligore, senior director and managing editor; Monica Richardson, senior managing editor; and Andre Jackson, editorial editor. For matters relating to the opinion pages, contact Andre Jackson, Andre.Jackson@ajc.com.
For matters relating to other sections and pages, choose from the newsroom contacts on this page.
How to send a letter to the editor
How to submit a letter for possible publication in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution newspaper: Letters to the editor must be no longer than 150 words and must include a daytime telephone number for verification. Use the link below or send an email to letters@ajc.com or call 404-526-7003. You can also fax letters to 404-526-5746.
Letters will be edited for length and clarity and may appear in both print and digital formats. Emailed submissions are strongly preferred.