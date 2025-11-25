Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms' received roughly $10.1 million into her campaign accounts in the closing days of the campaign.
Democrats won every statewide executive constitutional office and are poised to have a majority in the state House of Representatives for the first time in 22 years.
Republicans are banking on an Election Day surge, while Democrats are cautiously hopeful that record-setting early turnout could lead to a historic sweep.
Adam Beam is the deputy politics editor.
Greg Bluestein is the Atlanta Journal Constitution's chief political reporter.
Riley Bunch is an political enterprise reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Caleb Groves is a political reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Chris Joyner is the politics editor.
Shannon McCaffrey is the managing editor for politics and business.
Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington Bureau Chief and a co-host of the "Politically Georgia" podcast.
Patricia Murphy is the AJC's senior political columnist.
David Wickert writes about the state budget, finance and voting issues.
If Democrats want to survive beyond two years at the Gold Dome, they must act on priorities such as Medicaid expansion, support for childcare and raising the minimum wage.
Georgia Democrats swept every statewide office and took control of the state House. How they use their mandate will decide if they're in control for a term or a generation.
American voters want accountability, change and an end to rising prices. They are watching whether politicians will engage in political theater or do the people’s work.
After a missing memory card in Seminole County was counted, a Republican incumbent went from trailing by 58 votes to leading by 262.
Georgia Democrats won control of Georgia’s top elected state offices Tuesday, ending a generation of Republican control....
The governor-elect signaled Democratic leadership will work to roll back the state’s restrictions.
Arthur Blank, Rosalind Brewer, Tyler Perry, Jason Carter, Michelle Nunn, Richard Cox and Vicki Palmer join country's first Black female governor's transition team.
Leaders from Southern Co. and the Georgia chapter of a national environmental advocacy group publicly celebrated wins this week — for very different reasons.
A new report shows Georgia's budget reserves have fallen by nearly 50% in just two years.