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POLITICALLY GEORGIA

A look at who fueled Bottoms’ multimillion-dollar late fundraising push

Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms' received roughly $10.1 million into her campaign accounts in the closing days of the campaign.

POLITICALLY GEORGIA

Democratic rout reshapes Georgia’s political landscape

Democrats won every statewide executive constitutional office and are poised to have a majority in the state House of Representatives for the first time in 22 years.

POLITICALLY GEORGIA

Georgia voters head to polls with both parties anxious

Republicans are banking on an Election Day surge, while Democrats are cautiously hopeful that record-setting early turnout could lead to a historic sweep.

Your Politics Team

Opinion and Voices

GUEST COLUMN

Georgia voters rented Democrats the Statehouse. They must now earn the deed.

If Democrats want to survive beyond two years at the Gold Dome, they must act on priorities such as Medicaid expansion, support for childcare and raising the minimum wage.

PATRICIA MURPHY

OK, Democrats, now what?

Georgia Democrats swept every statewide office and took control of the state House. How they use their mandate will decide if they're in control for a term or a generation.

GUEST COLUMN

Winning elections is meaningless until victories translate into lasting change

American voters want accountability, change and an end to rising prices. They are watching whether politicians will engage in political theater or do the people’s work.

Missing memory card could flip Georgia House race, narrow Democratic edge

Keisha Lance Bottoms’ priorities may be limited by new budget realities

Democrats sweep the midterms in Georgia. Is 2020 election denial over?

Georgia’s incoming secretary of state takes over a lightning rod role

Democrats win a majority in the Georgia House for first time in 22 years

Brian Kemp rejects push to redraw maps, curb Keisha Lance Bottoms’ powers

More AJC Politics

GUEST COLUMN

Georgia voters rented Democrats the Statehouse. They must now earn the deed.

Missing memory card could flip Georgia House race, narrow Democratic edge

Democrats sweep Georgia statewide offices

Keisha Lance Bottoms eyes repealing Georgia’s abortion restrictions

Bottoms calls on Georgia power players to help build new administration

Data centers boost Southern’s profits. After midterms, changes at PSC loom.

Keisha Lance Bottoms’ priorities may be limited by new budget realities

POLITICALLY GEORGIA

A look at who fueled Bottoms’ multimillion-dollar late fundraising push

PATRICIA MURPHY

OK, Democrats, now what?

GUEST COLUMN

Winning elections is meaningless until victories translate into lasting change