Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Kemp administration deals blow to Buckhead cityhood push
Gov. Brian Kemp’s administration raised sharp concerns that the Buckhead cityhood effort could violate a range of...
Credit: Twitter
Georgia Senate leaders call for ban on end-of-term overseas trips by colleagues
Georgia Senate leaders are proposing a new rule to ban the lieutenant governor and members of the chamber from taking...
Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC
The Jolt: Rivian aims to recharge connection with Georgia lawmakers
Rivian’s plans to build a $5 billion electric vehicle factory in northeast Georgia last year became an unexpected...
Credit: Jenni Girtman
OPINION: The latest crime in Buckhead is ‘the City of Buckhead City’
A crime is underway at the Georgia state capitol, where lawmakers from Cataula, Tyrone, Grovetown, and Newnan are...
- Patricia MurphyOPINION: Jimmy Carter, humble and kind
- Bill TorpyOPINION: Magical forested area for sale: Got $300 million and change?
- Mike Luckovich2/22 Mike Luckovich: Prime Biden
- Maureen DowneyOpinion: More resources, not police, will make schools safer, stronger
- Jamie DupreeOpinion: Even the small scandals are important
What you need to know about Georgia’s General Assembly
A regular session of the Georgia General Assembly is limited to 40 official days, but those days can be spread out over...
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com
Swing voters in Senate runoff boost Georgia’s standing as a 2024 battleground
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s runoff victory proved that a consequential bloc of Georgia voters won’t habitually back a...
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com
Kemp, Warnock rise as national political stars in battleground Georgia
Hard-fought election victories have increased the political profiles of Gov. Brian Kemp and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock.
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com
Analysis: How Raphael Warnock defeated Herschel Walker
The Democratic senator's triumph in the last election battle of 2022 was helped by Herschel Walker’s pile of personal...
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
From boos to a blowout: How Brian Kemp beat Stacey Abrams again
A few hours before polls closed on the day of the May primary, Gov. Brian Kemp and his entourage trekked to the Varsity...
Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC
Georgia voters are concerned about the economy, inflation, health care and crime
Voters want candidates on the ballot in November to focus more on how they will solve pocketbook issues, according to...
Credit: TNS
OPINION: Marjorie Taylor Greene completes her divorce from reality
They’d been on the rocks for a while, Marjorie Taylor Greene and the world most of us recognize as reality, where we...
OPINION: Jimmy Carter, humble and kind
PLAINS, Ga. — As a mother of 10-year-old twins, I have spent what feels like a lifetime protecting my children from...
OPINION: Nathan Deal talks justice reform as lawmakers toughen penalties
Former Gov. Nathan Deal is so well known for his legacy of advancing criminal justice reform in Georgia that the...
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Persinger wins runoff for Georgia House, growing Republican majority
Republican Holt Persinger won a special election runoff Tuesday for the Georgia House, filling a seat vacated by a man...
Credit: Olivia Bowdoin
Georgia Senate panel passes bill to expand ability to challenge voters
A Georgia Senate committee approved a bill Tuesday that could allow voters to be disqualified based on an allegation...
Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com
Georgia panel approves bill to restrict ‘Zuckerbucks’ elections money
A Georgia Senate committee voted Monday to make it illegal for local governments to take donations to help them run...
Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Bill could remove Black Democrats on South Georgia election board
Voting rights advocates are warning that Black voters in a South Georgia county could lose representation on their...
Inside City Hall: Battle continues over short-term rental regulations while public safety...
Atlanta city officials have, yet again, delayed action on short-term vacation rental regulations after hearing...
Credit: Miguel Martinez
Media outlets appeal to make full Fulton grand jury report public
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and other news outlets are asking Georgia’s highest court to allow them to appeal a...
Credit: Alyssa Pointer/AJC
Capitol Recap: Georgia House, Senate each back plans to send money to taxpayers
Plans to inject about $500 into the household budgets for many Georgians cleared a big hurdle this past week with the...
Credit: Mark Niesse
New wave of Georgia election bills target ‘Zuckerbucks’ and bar codes
Republican Georgia senators rolled out a package of bills Thursday that continue to focus on perceived flaws in the...
Credit: Susan Walsh
Opinion: Searching for a way forward on immigration
Not since 1986 has Congress solved the puzzle of bipartisan legislative action on immigration reform — and the past two...
Credit: AP
Opinion: Even the small scandals are important
This week brought the end of one of the more bizarre ethics episodes in recent memory on Capitol Hill, as President...
Credit: AP
Opinion: Biden and Congress face a clear choice
Voters love the concept of bipartisanship. But deep down, most partisans only want a deal that favors their side.
Credit: Nathan Posner for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Opinion: GOP tries to harness anger over COVID
Three years ago, the Coronavirus was just starting to enter our lexicon. While the disputes over mask mandates, school...
Credit: Miguel Martinez
‘Breakdown’ Episode 26: The Forewoman Emerges
In a lengthy interview, Emily Kohrs, forewoman of the Fulton County special purpose grand jury, says the panel has...
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Politically Georgia podcast: An intimate visit with the people of Plains
PLAINS, Ga. — In this special edition of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy take...
Credit: Miguel Martinez
‘Breakdown’ Episode 25: Reading Between the Lines
The most recent episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Breakdown” podcast dissects the few pages of the special...
Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC
Politically Georgia: Jimmy Carter enters home hospice in Plains
Former President Jimmy Carter has decided against any further medical intervention and has entered home hospice care in...