Boys Football Roundup – September 15, 2023

Adairsville dominates Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe in convincing showing

Adairsville raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 49-13 win over Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Adairsville faced off against Tiger Rabun County and Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe took on Ringgold Heritage on Sept. 1 at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School.

Albany Sherwood Christian allows no points against McDonough New Creation Christian

A suffocating defense helped Albany Sherwood Christian handle McDonough New Creation Christian 56-0 at Mcdonough New Creation Christian Academy on Sept. 15 in Georgia football action.

Albany Sherwood Christian opened with a 14-0 advantage over McDonough New Creation Christian through the first quarter.

The Eagles’ offense charged in front for a 35-0 lead over the Crusaders at the intermission.

Albany Sherwood Christian steamrolled to a 56-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Albany Westover posts win at Ashburn Turner County’s expense

Albany Westover collected a solid win over Ashburn Turner County in a 40-27 verdict for a Georgia high school football victory at Albany Westover High on Sept. 15.

Albany Westover opened with a 7-0 advantage over Ashburn Turner County through the first quarter.

The Patriots’ offense moved in front for a 13-6 lead over the Rebels at halftime.

Ashburn Turner County responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 20-18.

The Patriots held on with a 20-9 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Albany Westover and Ashburn Turner County played in a 35-30 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Albany Westover faced off against Columbus Spencer and Ashburn Turner County took on Cuthbert Randolph Clay on Sept. 1 at Ashburn Turner County High School.

Alpharetta Denmark earns narrow win over Mableton Pebblebrook

Alpharetta Denmark posted a narrow 15-8 win over Mableton Pebblebrook in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The last time Alpharetta Denmark and Mableton Pebblebrook played in a 17-14 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Mableton Pebblebrook faced off against Atlanta Hapeville Charter.

Columbus Northside comes up short in matchup with Americus Sumter high school South

Americus Sumter high school South notched a win against Columbus Northside 23-7 at Americus Sumter County high school South on Sept. 15 in Georgia football action.

Last season, Columbus Northside and Americus Sumter High School South faced off on Sept. 15, 2022 at Columbus Northside High School.

In recent action on Sept. 7, Columbus Northside faced off against Columbus Shaw.

Athens Cedar Shoals earns stressful win over Loganville Walnut Grove

Athens Cedar Shoals posted a narrow 14-6 win over Loganville Walnut Grove in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The Jaguars’ offense jumped in front for a 7-6 lead over the Warriors at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Jaguars held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Athens Cedar Shoals and Loganville Walnut Grove squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Loganville Walnut Grove High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Athens Cedar Shoals faced off against Gainesville East Forsyth and Loganville Walnut Grove took on Cusseta Chattahoochee County on Sept. 1 at Loganville Walnut Grove High School.

Athens Clarke Central finds OT victory against Cumming South Forsyth

Athens Clarke Central topped Cumming South Forsyth in a 21-20 overtime thriller on Sept. 15 in Georgia football action.

The first quarter gave Athens Clarke Central a 7-3 lead over Cumming South Forsyth.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Cumming South Forsyth clawed to within 13-10 through the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Gladiators and the War Eagles locked in a 13-13 stalemate.

Athens Clarke Central got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-7 edge.

Last season, Cumming South Forsyth and Athens Clarke Central faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Athens Clarke Central High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Cumming South Forsyth squared off with Bogart North Oconee in a football game.

Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal darts by Atlanta Douglass

Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Atlanta Douglass 38-14 Friday in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 15.

Recently on Sept. 1, Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal squared off with Buford Seckinger in a football game.

Atlanta Lovett pushes over McDonough

Atlanta Lovett knocked off McDonough 38-20 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Last season, Atlanta Lovett and McDonough squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Atlanta Lovett School.

Atlanta Marist scores early, pulls away from Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic

Atlanta Marist left no doubt in recording a 31-14 win over Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic in Georgia high school football on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Atlanta Marist a 10-0 lead over Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic.

The War Eagles opened a giant 17-0 gap over the Titans at halftime.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

Last season, Atlanta Marist and Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Atlanta Marist School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Atlanta Marist faced off against Savannah Christian.

Atlanta Mays allows no points against Douglasville Chapel Hill

Defense dominated as Atlanta Mays pitched a 40-0 shutout of Douglasville Chapel Hill for a Georgia high school football victory at Atlanta Mays High on Sept. 15.

Atlanta Mays opened with an 8-0 advantage over Douglasville Chapel Hill through the first quarter.

The Raiders opened a towering 24-0 gap over the Panthers at halftime.

Atlanta Mays roared to a 32-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Raiders held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 2, Atlanta Mays faced off against Rabun Gap.

Atlanta North Springs allows no points against Atlanta Midtown

Atlanta North Springs’ defense throttled Atlanta Midtown, resulting in a 17-0 shutout on Sept. 15 in Georgia football.

Last season, Atlanta North Springs and Atlanta Midtown faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Atlanta North Springs High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Atlanta North Springs squared off with Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter in a football game.

Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter bests Chamblee Charter

Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter handled Chamblee Charter 35-13 in an impressive showing for a Georgia high school football victory at Atlanta Riverwood International Charter High on Sept. 15.

Last season, Chamblee Charter and Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Chamblee Charter High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter faced off against Atlanta North Springs and Chamblee Charter took on Dunwoody on Sept. 1 at Chamblee Charter High School.

Atlanta Woodward Academy defense stifles Morrow

Atlanta Woodward Academy’s defense throttled Morrow, resulting in a 56-0 shutout in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Atlanta Woodward Academy a 21-0 lead over Morrow.

The War Eagles’ offense stormed in front for a 35-0 lead over the Mustangs at halftime.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The War Eagles held on with a 21-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Atwood West Carroll squeezes past Warner Robins Houston County

Atwood West Carroll topped Warner Robins Houston County 21-14 in a tough tilt for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Recently on Sept. 1, Warner Robins Houston County squared off with Dexter West Laurens in a football game.

Barnesville Lamar County allows no points against Jackson

A suffocating defense helped Barnesville Lamar County handle Jackson 31-0 on Sept. 15 in Georgia football.

Barnesville Lamar County opened with a 31-0 advantage over Jackson through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second, third and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

Last season, Barnesville Lamar County and Jackson faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Jackson High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Barnesville Lamar County faced off against Dublin and Jackson took on McDonough Ola on Sept. 1 at Jackson High School.

Baxley Appling County prevails over Moore Haven

Baxley Appling County scored early and often to roll over Moore Haven 40-6 for a Georgia high school football victory at Baxley Appling County High on Sept. 15.

Baxley Appling County moved in front of Moore Haven 3-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Pirates opened an enormous 31-6 gap over the Terriers at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Pirates got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 9-0 edge.

Last season, Baxley Appling County and Moore Haven faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Baxley Appling County High School.

Bethlehem Christian bests Sugar Hill Georgia Force Christian

It was a tough night for Sugar Hill Georgia Force Christian which was overmatched by Bethlehem Christian in this 42-17 verdict.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Sugar Hill Georgia Force Christian faced off against Hayesville and Bethlehem Christian took on Columbia Heathwood Hall Episcopal on Sept. 1 at Columbia Heathwood Hall Episcopal.

Blackshear Pierce County races in front to defeat Folkston Charlton County

Blackshear Pierce County took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Folkston Charlton County 49-6 in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 15.

Blackshear Pierce County opened with a 21-0 advantage over Folkston Charlton County through the first quarter.

The Bears’ offense steamrolled in front for a 35-0 lead over the Indians at halftime.

Blackshear Pierce County jumped to a 49-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Blackshear Pierce County and Folkston Charlton County played in a 48-13 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Blackshear Pierce County faced off against Metter and Folkston Charlton County took on Jacksonville University Christian on Sept. 7 at Jacksonville University Christian.

Blakely Early County shuts out Baconton Community Charter

A suffocating defense helped Blakely Early County handle Baconton Community Charter 45-0 on Sept. 15 in Georgia football action.

Last season, Blakely Early County and Baconton Community Charter faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Blakely Early County High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Baconton Community Charter faced off against Talbotton Central and Blakely Early County took on Ellaville Schley County on Sept. 1 at Ellaville Schley County High School.

Bogart North Oconee races in front to defeat Danielsville Madison County

Bogart North Oconee broke to an early lead and topped Danielsville Madison County 38-8 at Danielsville Madison County High on Sept. 15 in Georgia football action.

Bogart North Oconee darted in front of Danielsville Madison County 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Titans fought to a 28-0 halftime margin at the Red Raiders’ expense.

Bogart North Oconee pulled to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Red Raiders rallied in the final quarter, but the Titans skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Bogart North Oconee and Danielsville Madison County faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Bogart North Oconee High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Bogart North Oconee squared off with Cumming South Forsyth in a football game.

Bogart Prince Avenue Christian scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss McDonough Eagles Landing Christian

An early dose of momentum helped Bogart Prince Avenue Christian to a 58-18 runaway past McDonough Eagles Landing Christian in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Bogart Prince Avenue Christian a 20-0 lead over McDonough Eagles Landing Christian.

The Wolverines’ offense pulled in front for a 48-12 lead over the Chargers at the intermission.

Bogart Prince Avenue Christian jumped to a 55-18 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wolverines got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

The last time Bogart Prince Avenue Christian and McDonough Eagles Landing Christian played in a 30-15 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Bogart Prince Avenue Christian faced off against Athens and McDonough Eagles Landing Christian took on Savannah Calvary Day on Sept. 1 at McDonough Eagles Landing Christian Academy.

Bowdon tops Trenton Dade County

Bowdon raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 49-15 win over Trenton Dade County for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Recently on Sept. 1, Bowdon squared off with Bremen in a football game.

Bremen crushes Chickamauga Gordon Lee

Bremen dominated from start to finish in an imposing 31-3 win over Chickamauga Gordon Lee at Bremen High on Sept. 15 in Georgia football action.

Bremen darted in front of Chickamauga Gordon Lee 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Devils’ offense steamrolled in front for a 17-0 lead over the Trojans at the intermission.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Bremen and Chickamauga Gordon Lee were both scoreless.

The Blue Devils got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-3 edge.

The last time Bremen and Chickamauga Gordon Lee played in a 14-7 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Bremen faced off against Bowdon and Chickamauga Gordon Lee took on Dalton Southeast Whitfield County on Sept. 1 at Chickamauga Gordon Lee High School.

Brooklet Southeast Bulloch defense stifles Reidsville Tattnall County

A suffocating defense helped Brooklet Southeast Bulloch handle Reidsville Tattnall County 17-0 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Last season, Brooklet Southeast Bulloch and Reidsville Tattnall County faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Brooklet Southeast Bulloch High School.

Brunswick defense stifles Savannah Islands

A suffocating defense helped Brunswick handle Savannah Islands 63-0 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Last season, Brunswick and Savannah Islands faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Brunswick High School.

Recently on Sept. 7, Savannah Islands squared off with Savannah Windsor Forest in a football game.

Buford allows no points against Atlanta Carver

Defense dominated as Buford pitched a 31-0 shutout of Atlanta Carver for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Buford opened with a 7-0 advantage over Atlanta Carver through the first quarter.

The Wolves fought to a 17-0 halftime margin at the Panthers’ expense.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Wolves got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Buford and Atlanta Carver squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Buford High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Buford squared off with Kennesaw North Cobb in a football game.

Buford Lanier slips past Lawrenceville Mountain View

Buford Lanier posted a narrow 28-24 win over Lawrenceville Mountain View in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Buford Lanier jumped in front of Lawrenceville Mountain View 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bears moved ahead by earning a 10-7 advantage over the Longhorns at the end of the second quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

A 21-14 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Longhorns’ defeat of the Bears.

Last season, Lawrenceville Mountain View and Buford Lanier squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Lawrenceville Mountain View High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Buford Lanier faced off against Johns Creek and Lawrenceville Mountain View took on Suwanee Lambert on Sept. 1 at Lawrenceville Mountain View High School.

Cairo rally stops Pelham

Cairo fought to overcome a first-quarter deficit for a 43-27 win over Pelham for a Georgia high school football victory at Cairo High on Sept. 15.

Last season, Cairo and Pelham squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Pelham High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Cairo faced off against Thomasville and Pelham took on Camilla Mitchell County on Sept. 1 at Camilla Mitchell County High School.

Calhoun routs Calhoun Sonoraville

Calhoun’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Calhoun Sonoraville 52-16 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Calhoun moved in front of Calhoun Sonoraville 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Yellow Jackets registered a 24-10 advantage at intermission over the Phoenix.

Calhoun stormed to a 38-16 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Yellow Jackets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Calhoun and Calhoun Sonoraville squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Calhoun Sonoraville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Calhoun faced off against Canton Creekview and Calhoun Sonoraville took on Dalton on Sept. 1 at Dalton High School.

Canton Creekview dominates Acworth Allatoona

It was a tough night for Acworth Allatoona which was overmatched by Canton Creekview in this 38-14 verdict.

Canton Creekview opened with a 14-0 advantage over Acworth Allatoona through the first quarter.

The Grizzlies registered a 28-7 advantage at halftime over the Buccaneers.

Canton Creekview pulled to a 35-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Buccaneers closed the lead with a 7-3 margin in the final quarter.

The last time Canton Creekview and Acworth Allatoona played in a 24-22 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Acworth Allatoona faced off against Cartersville and Canton Creekview took on Calhoun on Sept. 1 at Calhoun High School.

Canton Sequoyah records thin win against Woodstock Etowah

Canton Sequoyah posted a narrow 21-12 win over Woodstock Etowah in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Canton Sequoyah a 7-0 lead over Woodstock Etowah.

The Chiefs opened a tight 14-0 gap over the Eagles at halftime.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Canton Sequoyah and Woodstock Etowah were both scoreless.

The Eagles rallied in the final quarter, but the Chiefs skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Canton Sequoyah and Woodstock Etowah faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Woodstock Etowah High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Canton Sequoyah faced off against Cedartown and Woodstock Etowah took on Cumming Forsyth Central on Sept. 1 at Cumming Forsyth Central High School.

Carrollton sets early tone to dominate Savannah Jenkins

Carrollton scored early and often in a 47-17 win over Savannah Jenkins in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 15.

Last season, Carrollton and Savannah Jenkins faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Carrollton High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Carrollton faced off against Rome and Savannah Jenkins took on Richmond Hill on Sept. 1 at Richmond Hill High School.

Carrollton Central squeezes past Newnan Northgate

Carrollton Central topped Newnan Northgate 21-17 in a tough tilt at Newnan Northgate High on Sept. 15 in Georgia football action.

Newnan Northgate started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Carrollton Central at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter began with neither team in charge at a 7-7 deadlock.

Newnan Northgate moved a meager margin over Carrollton Central as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Lions pulled off a stirring 8-3 final quarter to trip the Vikings.

Last season, Carrollton Central and Newnan Northgate squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Carrollton Central High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Newnan Northgate faced off against Villa Rica and Carrollton Central took on Hampton on Sept. 1 at Carrollton Central High School.

Cartersville allows no points against Conyers Heritage

Defense dominated as Cartersville pitched a 45-0 shutout of Conyers Heritage in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Last season, Cartersville and Conyers Heritage squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Cartersville High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Cartersville squared off with Acworth Allatoona in a football game.

Chatsworth Murray County claims tight victory against Summerville Chattooga

Chatsworth Murray County topped Summerville Chattooga 28-21 in a tough tilt during this Georgia football game on Sept. 15.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Chatsworth Murray County and Summerville Chattooga were both scoreless.

The scoreboard showed Summerville Chattooga with a 14-12 lead over Chatsworth Murray County heading into the second quarter.

Summerville Chattooga had a 21-20 edge on Chatsworth Murray County at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

An 8-0 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled Chatsworth Murray County’s defeat of Summerville Chattooga.

Last season, Summerville Chattooga and Chatsworth Murray County faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Chatsworth Murray County High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Summerville Chattooga faced off against Temple and Chatsworth Murray County took on Ellijay Gilmer on Sept. 1 at Chatsworth Murray County High School.

Columbus Brookstone prevails over Carrollton Mt. Zion

Columbus Brookstone controlled the action to earn an impressive 38-14 win against Carrollton Mt. Zion on Sept. 15 in Georgia football.

Columbus Brookstone opened with a 14-7 advantage over Carrollton Mt. Zion through the first quarter.

The Cougars opened a slim 21-7 gap over the Eagles at the intermission.

Columbus Brookstone jumped to a 28-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cougars got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-7 edge.

Last season, Columbus Brookstone and Carrollton Mt Zion squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Columbus Brookstone School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Carrollton Mt Zion faced off against Columbus Jordan Voc.

Columbus Shaw collects victory over Columbus

Columbus Shaw collected a solid win over Columbus in a 28-15 verdict for a Georgia high school football victory at Columbus High on Sept. 15.

Last season, Columbus and Columbus Shaw faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Columbus Shaw High School.

In recent action on Sept. 7, Columbus Shaw faced off against Columbus Northside.

Commerce claims tight victory against Lincolnton Lincoln County

Commerce finally found a way to top Lincolnton Lincoln County 17-10 in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 15.

Lincolnton Lincoln County showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 10-7 advantage over Commerce as the first quarter ended.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Commerce and Lincolnton Lincoln County were both scoreless.

A 10-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Tigers’ defeat of the Red Devils.

The last time Commerce and Lincolnton Lincoln County played in a 28-12 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Lincolnton Lincoln County faced off against Twin City Emanuel County Institute and Commerce took on Dacula Hebron Christian on Sept. 1 at Dacula Hebron Christian Academy.

Commerce East Jackson scores early, pulls away from Carnesville Franklin County

Commerce East Jackson left no doubt in recording a 53-10 win over Carnesville Franklin County for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Commerce East Jackson opened with a 20-0 advantage over Carnesville Franklin County through the first quarter.

The Eagles’ offense stormed in front for a 27-3 lead over the Lions at the intermission.

Commerce East Jackson charged to a 46-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Commerce East Jackson and Carnesville Franklin County squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Commerce East Jackson High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Carnesville Franklin County faced off against Dahlonega Lumpkin County and Commerce East Jackson took on Oakwood West Hall on Sept. 1 at Commerce East Jackson High School.

Covington Newton tops Atlanta Westlake

Covington Newton pushed past Atlanta Westlake for a 27-12 win in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Covington Newton and Atlanta Westlake were both scoreless.

The Rams registered a 7-6 advantage at intermission over the Lions.

Covington Newton jumped to a 21-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rams got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Covington Newton faced off against Covington Eastside and Atlanta Westlake took on Ellenwood Cedar Grove on Sept. 1 at Atlanta Westlake High School.

Cumming North Forsyth squeezes past Jefferson Jackson County

Cumming North Forsyth finally found a way to top Jefferson Jackson County 42-35 for a Georgia high school football victory at Cumming North Forsyth High on Sept. 15.

Tough to find an edge early, Cumming North Forsyth and Jefferson Jackson County fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Raiders fought to a 28-14 halftime margin at the Panthers’ expense.

Cumming North Forsyth thundered to a 35-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers enjoyed a 21-7 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Cumming North Forsyth and Jefferson Jackson County faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Jefferson Jackson County High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Cumming North Forsyth faced off against Cumming West Forsyth and Jefferson Jackson County took on Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett on Sept. 1 at Jefferson Jackson County High School.

Cumming West Forsyth squeezes past Canton Cherokee

Cumming West Forsyth posted a narrow 28-19 win over Canton Cherokee in Georgia high school football on Sept. 15.

Cumming West Forsyth darted in front of Canton Cherokee 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors battled back to make it 14-10 at the intermission.

Cumming West Forsyth moved to a 21-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wolverines got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

Last season, Cumming West Forsyth and Canton Cherokee squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Cumming West Forsyth High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Canton Cherokee faced off against Woodstock and Cumming West Forsyth took on Cumming North Forsyth on Sept. 1 at Cumming West Forsyth High School.

Dallas East Paulding secures a win over Douglasville South Paulding

Dallas East Paulding pushed past Douglasville South Paulding for a 21-6 win for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Dallas East Paulding opened with a 14-6 advantage over Douglasville South Paulding through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Raiders held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on Sept. 1, Dallas East Paulding squared off with Hiram in a football game.

Dallas North Paulding overwhelms Marietta Pope

Dallas North Paulding handled Marietta Pope 56-21 in an impressive showing in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Dallas North Paulding moved in front of Marietta Pope 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wolfpack opened a giant 35-7 gap over the Greyhounds at halftime.

Dallas North Paulding pulled to a 56-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Greyhounds closed the lead with a 7-0 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Dallas North Paulding and Marietta Pope squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Marietta Pope High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Dallas North Paulding faced off against Kennesaw Mountain and Marietta Pope took on Marietta Kell on Sept. 1 at Marietta Pope High School.

Dallas Paulding County holds off Newnan

Dallas Paulding County topped Newnan 27-20 in a tough tilt for a Georgia high school football victory at Dallas Paulding County High on Sept. 15.

Dallas Paulding County darted in front of Newnan 2-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Patriots fought to a 17-13 intermission margin at the Cougars’ expense.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Dallas Paulding County and Newnan locked in a 20-20 stalemate.

The Patriots got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Dallas Paulding County faced off against Kennesaw Harrison.

Dalton overpowers Marietta Lassiter in thorough fashion

Dalton controlled the action to earn an impressive 56-20 win against Marietta Lassiter on Sept. 15 in Georgia football action.

The last time Dalton and Marietta Lassiter played in a 28-3 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Dalton faced off against Calhoun Sonoraville.

Dalton Christian Heritage records thin win against Jasper Pickens County

Dalton Christian Heritage topped Jasper Pickens County 29-24 in a tough tilt in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 15.

The Lions’ offense jumped in front for a 15-12 lead over the Dragons at halftime.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Dalton Christian Heritage and Jasper Pickens County were both scoreless.

The Lions held on with a 14-12 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Jasper Pickens County and Dalton Christian Heritage faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Jasper Pickens County High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Dalton Christian Heritage faced off against Rome Darlington and Jasper Pickens County took on Blue Ridge Fannin County on Sept. 1 at Jasper Pickens County High School.

Dalton Coahulla Creek allows no points against Rossville Ridgeland

Defense dominated as Dalton Coahulla Creek pitched a 28-0 shutout of Rossville Ridgeland on Sept. 15 in Georgia football.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Colts registered a 14-0 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.

Dalton Coahulla Creek steamrolled to a 21-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Colts held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Dalton Coahulla Creek and Rossville Ridgeland faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Dalton Coahulla Creek High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Rossville Ridgeland faced off against Chatsworth North Murray.

Decatur Southwest Dekalb exhales after close call with Stone Mountain Redan

Decatur Southwest Dekalb posted a narrow 22-18 win over Stone Mountain Redan at Decatur Southwest Dekalb High on Sept. 15 in Georgia football action.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first, second and third quarters.

The Panthers held on with a 22-18 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Decatur Southwest Dekalb and Stone Mountain Redan squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Stone Mountain Redan High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Decatur Southwest Dekalb faced off against Decatur.

Dexter West Laurens escapes Cochran Bleckley County in thin win

Dexter West Laurens topped Cochran Bleckley County 33-27 in a tough tilt in Georgia high school football on Sept. 15.

The start wasn’t the problem for Cochran Bleckley County, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Dexter West Laurens through the end of the first quarter.

The Raiders and the Royals were deadlocked at 14-14 heading to the third quarter.

Dexter West Laurens enjoyed a thin margin over Cochran Bleckley County with a 21-20 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

The Raiders got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-7 edge.

The last time Cochran Bleckley County and Dexter West Laurens played in a 33-0 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Dexter West Laurens faced off against Warner Robins Houston County.

Douglas Coffee shuts out Conyers Salem

Defense dominated as Douglas Coffee pitched a 58-0 shutout of Conyers Salem for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Douglas Coffee a 21-0 lead over Conyers Salem.

The Trojans registered a 30-0 advantage at halftime over the Seminoles.

Douglas Coffee stormed to a 37-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Trojans held on with a 21-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Douglas Coffee and Conyers Salem played in a 65-0 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 1, Conyers Salem squared off with Winder-Barrow in a football game.

Douglasville Douglas County overwhelms Douglasville Alexander

Douglasville Douglas County dominated Douglasville Alexander 50-8 in Georgia high school football on Sept. 15.

Last season, Douglasville Douglas County and Douglasville Alexander squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Douglasville Douglas County High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Douglasville Alexander faced off against Tyrone Sandy Creek and Douglasville Douglas County took on Powder Springs McEachern on Sept. 1 at Powder Springs McEachern High School.

Elberton Elbert County pockets slim win over Washington-Wilkes

Elberton Elbert County posted a narrow 36-27 win over Washington-Wilkes for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 15.

The start wasn’t the problem for Washington-Wilkes, as it began with a 20-16 edge over Elberton Elbert County through the end of the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.

A 20-7 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Blue Devils’ defeat of the Tigers.

The last time Elberton Elbert County and Washington-Wilkes played in a 32-20 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Elberton Elbert County faced off against Harlem.

Ellaville Schley County defeats Talbotton Central

Ellaville Schley County dominated from start to finish in an imposing 42-14 win over Talbotton Central on Sept. 15 in Georgia football action.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Talbotton Central faced off against Baconton Community Charter and Ellaville Schley County took on Blakely Early County on Sept. 1 at Ellaville Schley County High School.

Fairburn Creekside tacks win on Lithia Springs

Fairburn Creekside unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Lithia Springs 49-6 Friday on Sept. 15 in Georgia football action.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Lithia Springs faced off against Leesburg Lee County.

Fairburn Langston Hughes shuts out Douglasville New Manchester

Defense dominated as Fairburn Langston Hughes pitched a 47-0 shutout of Douglasville New Manchester in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Fairburn Langston Hughes opened with a 20-0 advantage over Douglasville New Manchester through the first quarter.

The Panthers opened a massive 40-0 gap over the Jaguars at halftime.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Panthers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Fairburn Langston Hughes and Douglasville New Manchester faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Fairburn Langston Hughes.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Douglasville New Manchester faced off against North Atlanta and Fairburn Langston Hughes took on Matthews Butler on Sept. 2 at Fairburn Langston Hughes.

Fayetteville Starrs Mill posts win at LaGrange’s expense

Fayetteville Starrs Mill eventually beat LaGrange 21-7 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Fayetteville Starrs Mill and LaGrange were both scoreless.

The Panthers registered a 7-0 advantage at intermission over the Grangers.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Panthers held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Fayetteville Starrs Mill and LaGrange squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at LaGrange High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Fayetteville Starrs Mill faced off against Locust Grove Luella.

Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff defense stifles Gainesville Chestatee

Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff’s defense throttled Gainesville Chestatee, resulting in a 48-0 shutout in Georgia high school football on Sept. 15.

The last time Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff and Gainesville Chestatee played in a 42-21 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 1, Gainesville Chestatee squared off with Cleveland White County in a football game.

Gainesville dominates Winder Apalachee in convincing showing

Gainesville dismissed Winder Apalachee by a 70-6 count for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 15.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Gainesville faced off against Coconut Creek and Winder Apalachee took on Hartwell Hart County on Sept. 1 at Winder Apalachee High School.

Gainesville East Forsyth scores early, pulls away from Gainesville Johnson

Gainesville East Forsyth rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 49-7 win over Gainesville Johnson in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 15.

Last season, Gainesville East Forsyth and Gainesville Johnson squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Gainesville Johnson High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Gainesville East Forsyth faced off against Athens Cedar Shoals and Gainesville Johnson took on Gainesville East Hall on Sept. 1 at Gainesville Johnson High School.

Gainesville North Hall overpowers Gainesville East Hall in thorough fashion

Gainesville North Hall rolled past Gainesville East Hall for a comfortable 49-14 victory in Georgia high school football on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Gainesville North Hall a 14-7 lead over Gainesville East Hall.

The Trojans’ offense moved in front for a 28-14 lead over the Vikings at the intermission.

Gainesville North Hall pulled to a 35-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Trojans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

The last time Gainesville North Hall and Gainesville East Hall played in a 69-0 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Gainesville East Hall faced off against Gainesville Johnson.

Gibson Glascock Consolidated dominates Louisville Thomas Jefferson Academy

It was a tough night for Louisville Thomas Jefferson Academy which was overmatched by Gibson Glascock Consolidated in this 41-6 verdict.

Last season, Louisville Thomas Jefferson Academy and Gibson Glascock Consolidated squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Gibson Glascock County Consolidated School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Gibson Glascock Consolidated faced off against Warrenton Briarwood.

Gray Jones County delivers statement win over Locust Grove

Gray Jones County’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Locust Grove 54-12 for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 15.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Locust Grove faced off against Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. and Gray Jones County took on Perry on Sept. 1 at Perry High School.

Greensboro Greene County overcomes Lexington Oglethorpe in seat-squirming affair

Greensboro Greene County posted a narrow 14-7 win over Lexington Oglethorpe in Georgia high school football on Sept. 15.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and second quarters.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Greensboro Greene County and Lexington Oglethorpe locked in a 7-7 stalemate.

The Tigers held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Lexington Oglethorpe and Greensboro Greene County squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Greensboro Greene County High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Greensboro Greene County faced off against Sparta Hancock Central.

Grovetown narrowly defeats Louisville Jefferson County

Grovetown grabbed a 63-43 victory at the expense of Louisville Jefferson County in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The last time Grovetown and Louisville Jefferson County played in a 49-27 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 1, Grovetown squared off with Thomson in a football game.

Hahira Valwood shuts out Lyons Robert Toombs Christian

Hahira Valwood’s defense throttled Lyons Robert Toombs Christian, resulting in a 48-0 shutout in Georgia high school football on Sept. 15.

Last season, Hahira Valwood and Lyons Robert Toombs Christian faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Hahira Valwood School.

Hamilton Harris County dominates Columbus Hardaway

Hamilton Harris County dismissed Columbus Hardaway by a 40-13 count in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Hamilton Harris County opened with a 13-0 advantage over Columbus Hardaway through the first quarter.

The Tigers’ offense thundered in front for a 33-0 lead over the Hawks at the intermission.

Hamilton Harris County pulled to a 40-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hawks enjoyed a 13-0 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Columbus Hardaway and Hamilton Harris County squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Columbus Hardaway High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Hamilton Harris County squared off with Columbus Shaw in a football game.

Hampton Lovejoy takes down Conyers Rockdale County

Hampton Lovejoy earned a convincing 54-13 win over Conyers Rockdale County in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Recently on Sept. 1, Hampton Lovejoy squared off with Cordele Crisp County in a football game.

Harlem breaks out early to defeat Augusta Aquinas

Harlem raced to a first-quarter lead and held on for a 47-42 win over Augusta Aquinas in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Harlem a 14-3 lead over Augusta Aquinas.

The Bulldogs opened a narrow 28-16 gap over the Irish at halftime.

Augusta Aquinas clawed to within 34-29 through the third quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

The last time Harlem and Augusta Aquinas played in a 27-20 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Harlem faced off against Elberton Elbert County and Augusta Aquinas took on Savannah Country Day on Sept. 1 at Savannah Country Day School.

Hawkinsville shuts out Jeffersonville Twiggs County

Defense dominated as Hawkinsville pitched a 48-0 shutout of Jeffersonville Twiggs County in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Hawkinsville faced off against Claxton.

Hayesville prevails over Jasper North Georgia Falcons

Hayesville earned a convincing 56-6 win over Jasper North Georgia Falcons for a Georgia high school football victory at Jasper North Georgia Falcons on Sept. 15.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Hayesville faced off against Sugar Hill Georgia Force Christian.

Hiram bests Riverdale Drew

Hiram left no doubt on Friday, controlling Riverdale Drew from start to finish for a 43-6 victory at Hiram High on Sept. 15 in Georgia football action.

Last season, Hiram and Riverdale Drew faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Riverdale Drew High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Hiram faced off against Dallas East Paulding and Riverdale Drew took on White Cass on Sept. 2 at Riverdale Drew High School.

Homer Banks County collects victory over Monroe George Walton

Homer Banks County knocked off Monroe George Walton 19-7 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The Leopards fought to a 19-7 intermission margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the first, third and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Monroe George Walton faced off against Social Circle.

Homerville Clinch County earns narrow win over Alma Bacon County

Homerville Clinch County posted a narrow 28-26 win over Alma Bacon County in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Homerville Clinch County a 14-13 lead over Alma Bacon County.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Homerville Clinch County darted to a 28-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 13-0 in the final quarter.

Last season, Homerville Clinch County and Alma Bacon County faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Homerville Clinch County High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Homerville Clinch County faced off against Colquitt Miller County.

Hoschton Mill Creek defeats Ellenwood Cedar Grove

Hoschton Mill Creek left no doubt on Friday, controlling Ellenwood Cedar Grove from start to finish for a 56-35 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Hawks opened an immense 28-9 gap over the Saints at the intermission.

Hoschton Mill Creek pulled to a 49-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hawks got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

Last season, Hoschton Mill Creek and Ellenwood Cedar Grove faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Hoschton Mill Creek High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Hoschton Mill Creek faced off against Lawrenceville Archer and Ellenwood Cedar Grove took on Atlanta Westlake on Sept. 1 at Atlanta Westlake High School.

Jesup Wayne County outlasts Statesboro

Jesup Wayne County grabbed a 31-13 victory at the expense of Statesboro at Statesboro High on Sept. 15 in Georgia football action.

Recently on Sept. 1, Statesboro squared off with Springfield Effingham County in a football game.

Johnston Thurmond dominates Evans

Johnston Thurmond handled Evans 33-7 in an impressive showing in a South Carolina high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Johnston Thurmond an 8-7 lead over Evans.

The Rebels’ offense moved in front for an 18-7 lead over the Knights at halftime.

Johnston Thurmond jumped to a 26-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rebels got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Johnston Thurmond and Evans played in a 29-21 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Evans faced off against Evans Greenbrier.

Jonesboro allows no points against Forest Park

Jonesboro’s defense throttled Forest Park, resulting in a 53-0 shutout for a Georgia high school football victory at Jonesboro High on Sept. 15.

Last season, Jonesboro and Forest Park faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Forest Park High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Jonesboro squared off with Hampton Dutchtown in a football game.

Jonesboro Mundy’s Mill earns solid win over Covington Alcovy

Jonesboro Mundy’s Mill knocked off Covington Alcovy 21-6 on Sept. 15 in Georgia football action.

Kathleen Veterans darts past Evans Lakeside with early burst

Kathleen Veterans took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Evans Lakeside 38-15 on Sept. 15 in Georgia football action.

Last season, Evans Lakeside and Kathleen Veterans squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Kathleen Veterans High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Evans Lakeside squared off with North Augusta in a football game.

Kennesaw Harrison takes down Kennesaw Mountain

Kennesaw Harrison controlled the action to earn an impressive 31-7 win against Kennesaw Mountain in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Kennesaw Harrison jumped in front of Kennesaw Mountain 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Hoyas’ offense jumped in front for a 21-7 lead over the Mustangs at halftime.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Hoyas held on with a 10-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Kennesaw Mountain and Kennesaw Harrison played in a 45-23 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Kennesaw Harrison faced off against Dallas Paulding County and Kennesaw Mountain took on Dallas North Paulding on Sept. 1 at Kennesaw Mountain High School.

Kennesaw North Cobb scores early, pulls away from Warner Robins Northside

Kennesaw North Cobb scored early and often in a 35-17 win over Warner Robins Northside in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Kennesaw North Cobb a 14-0 lead over Warner Robins Northside.

The Warriors’ offense pulled in front for a 35-10 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

Warner Robins Northside showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 35-17.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Warner Robins Northside and Kennesaw North Cobb squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Kennesaw North Cobb High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Warner Robins Northside faced off against Warner Robins and Kennesaw North Cobb took on Buford on Sept. 1 at Kennesaw North Cobb High School.

Kennesaw North Cobb Christian records thin win against Atlanta Therrell

Kennesaw North Cobb Christian finally found a way to top Atlanta Therrell 21-14 in Georgia high school football on Sept. 15.

Kennesaw North Cobb Christian jumped in front of Atlanta Therrell 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers moved a narrow margin over the Eagles as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Eagles fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Panthers.

Last season, Kennesaw North Cobb Christian and Atlanta Therrell squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Kennesaw North Cobb Christian High School.

In recent action on Sept. 7, Atlanta Therrell faced off against Decatur Towers and Kennesaw North Cobb Christian took on Peachtree Corners Wesleyan on Sept. 1 at Peachtree Corners Wesleyan School.

Kingsland Camden County takes down Boynton Beach Somerset Canyons

Kingsland Camden County controlled the action to earn an impressive 51-7 win against Boynton Beach Somerset Canyons in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 15.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Kingsland Camden County faced off against Brunswick Glynn.

LaGrange Troup County’s speedy start jolts Fayetteville Whitewater

A swift early pace pushed LaGrange Troup County past Fayetteville Whitewater Friday 56-7 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Last season, LaGrange Troup County and Fayetteville Whitewater faced off on Sept. 15, 2022 at LaGrange Troup County High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Fayetteville Whitewater faced off against Griffin and LaGrange Troup County took on Hogansville Callaway on Sept. 1 at Hogansville Callaway High School.

Lakeland Lanier County shuts out Darien Mcintosh

Lakeland Lanier County’s defense throttled Darien Mcintosh, resulting in a 10-0 shutout in Georgia high school football on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Lakeland Lanier County a 3-0 lead over Darien Mcintosh.

The Bulldogs fought to a 10-0 intermission margin at the Buccaneers’ expense.

Both teams were shutout in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Darien Mcintosh and Lakeland Lanier County squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Darien Mcintosh County Academy.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Lakeland Lanier County faced off against Alachua Santa Fe.

Lawrenceville Archer shuts out Snellville Shiloh

A suffocating defense helped Lawrenceville Archer handle Snellville Shiloh 47-0 during this Georgia football game on Sept. 15.

The Tigers’ offense stormed in front for a 33-0 lead over the Generals at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Lawrenceville Archer and Snellville Shiloh squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Lawrenceville Archer High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Lawrenceville Archer faced off against Hoschton Mill Creek.

Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett allows no points against Lithonia Miller Grove

Defense dominated as Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett pitched a 9-0 shutout of Lithonia Miller Grove on Sept. 15 in Georgia football.

Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett darted in front of Lithonia Miller Grove 9-0 to begin the second quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second, third and fourth quarters.

The last time Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett and Lithonia Miller Grove played in a 48-42 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett faced off against Jefferson Jackson County and Lithonia Miller Grove took on Smyrna Campbell on Sept. 7 at Lithonia Miller Grove High School.

Leesburg Lee County tops Lakeland Lake Gibson

Leesburg Lee County unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Lakeland Lake Gibson 45-14 Friday in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 15.

Tough to find an edge early, Leesburg Lee County and Lakeland Lake Gibson fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Trojans’ offense jumped in front for a 21-14 lead over the Braves at halftime.

Leesburg Lee County thundered to a 31-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Leesburg Lee County and Lakeland Lake Gibson played in a 51-0 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 1, Leesburg Lee County squared off with Lithia Springs in a football game.

Lilburn Parkview defense stifles Atlanta St. Pius X Catholic

Lilburn Parkview’s defense throttled Atlanta St. Pius X Catholic, resulting in a 48-0 shutout in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Lilburn Parkview opened with a 14-0 advantage over Atlanta St. Pius X Catholic through the first quarter.

The Panthers fought to a 34-0 halftime margin at the Golden Lions’ expense.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Lilburn Parkview and Atlanta St Pius X Catholic squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Atlanta St Pius X Catholic High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Atlanta St Pius X Catholic faced off against Jefferson.

Lilburn Providence Christian shuts out Athens Christian

A suffocating defense helped Lilburn Providence Christian handle Athens Christian 71-0 during this Georgia football game on Sept. 15.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Athens Christian faced off against Macon Georgia Tattnall Square and Lilburn Providence Christian took on Mableton Whitefield on Sept. 1 at Mableton Whitefield Academy.

Lindale Pepperell pockets slim win over Temple

Lindale Pepperell finally found a way to top Temple 19-14 on Sept. 15 in Georgia football action.

Lindale Pepperell opened with a 7-0 advantage over Temple through the first quarter.

The Tigers stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 13-7.

Lindale Pepperell moved to a 19-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Dragons maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 7-0 in the final quarter.

The last time Temple and Lindale Pepperell played in a 35-28 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Temple faced off against Summerville Chattooga.

Ludowici Long County rides to cruise-control win over Garden City Groves

Ludowici Long County dominated from start to finish in an imposing 76-26 win over Garden City Groves in Georgia high school football on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Ludowici Long County a 30-14 lead over Garden City Groves.

The Blue Tide fought to a 52-20 halftime margin at the Rebels’ expense.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Blue Tide held on with a 24-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Ludowici Long County faced off against Soperton Treutlen and Garden City Groves took on Savannah on Sept. 1 at Garden City Groves High School.

Lyons Toombs County defense stifles Soperton Treutlen

A suffocating defense helped Lyons Toombs County handle Soperton Treutlen 37-0 on Sept. 15 in Georgia football.

The first quarter gave Lyons Toombs County a 14-0 lead over Soperton Treutlen.

The Bulldogs fought to a 27-0 intermission margin at the Vikings’ expense.

Lyons Toombs County jumped to a 34-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

Last season, Lyons Toombs County and Soperton Treutlen faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Soperton Treutlen High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Soperton Treutlen faced off against Ludowici Long County.

Macon First Presbyterian Day collects victory over Bellville Pinewood Christian

Macon First Presbyterian Day collected a solid win over Bellville Pinewood Christian in a 28-14 verdict on Sept. 15 in Georgia football.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Bellville Pinewood Christian faced off against Vidalia.

Macon Howard defense stifles Zebulon Pike County

Macon Howard’s defense throttled Zebulon Pike County, resulting in a 49-0 shutout at Zebulon Pike County High on Sept. 15 in Georgia football action.

The first quarter gave Macon Howard a 28-0 lead over Zebulon Pike County.

The Huskies registered a 42-0 advantage at halftime over the Pirates.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Huskies got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Recently on Sept. 1, Zebulon Pike County squared off with Macon Southwest in a football game.

Macon Northeast takes advantage of early margin to defeat Macon The Academy for Classical Education

Macon Northeast rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 52-26 win over Macon The Academy for Classical Education at Macon Northeast High on Sept. 15 in Georgia football action.

The first quarter gave Macon Northeast a 14-0 lead over Macon The Academy for Classical Education.

The Gryphons battled back to make it 20-7 at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Raiders held on with a 32-19 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on Sept. 1, Macon Northeast squared off with Fitzgerald in a football game.

Macon Southwest allows no points against Columbus Jordan Voc

Macon Southwest’s defense throttled Columbus Jordan Voc, resulting in a 40-0 shutout in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The Patriots fought to a 34-0 halftime margin at the Red Jackets’ expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The Patriots held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Columbus Jordan Voc faced off against Carrollton Mt Zion and Macon Southwest took on Zebulon Pike County on Sept. 1 at Macon Southwest High School.

Madison Morgan County tops Monroe Area

Madison Morgan County collected a solid win over Monroe Area in a 35-17 verdict in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Madison Morgan County a 21-17 lead over Monroe Area.

Madison Morgan County steamrolled to a 35-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and fourth quarters.

The last time Monroe Area and Madison Morgan County played in a 37-13 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Madison Morgan County faced off against Monticello Jasper County and Monroe Area took on McDonough Eagles Landing on Sept. 1 at Monroe Area High School.

Madisonville Sequoyah dominates Atlanta The Howard in convincing showing

Madisonville Sequoyah dismissed Atlanta The Howard by a 31-6 count for a Tennessee high school football victory at Madisonville Sequoyah High on Sept. 15.

Recently on Sept. 1, Atlanta The Howard squared off with Nashville RePublic in a football game.

Manchester overwhelms Buena Vista Marion County

It was a tough night for Buena Vista Marion County which was overmatched by Manchester in this 35-3 verdict.

The first quarter gave Manchester a 7-0 lead over Buena Vista Marion County.

The Blue Devils’ offense pulled in front for a 21-3 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

Manchester pulled to a 28-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Devils held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Manchester and Buena Vista Marion County played in a 54-3 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

Marietta Osborne tops Clarkston

Marietta Osborne recorded a big victory over Clarkston 37-6 on Sept. 15 in Georgia football action.

The first quarter gave Marietta Osborne a 14-0 lead over Clarkston.

The Cardinals registered a 37-0 advantage at intermission over the Angoras.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Angoras outpointed the Cardinals 6-0 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Marietta Osborne and Clarkston squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Clarkston High School.

In recent action on Sept. 7, Marietta Osborne faced off against Atlanta Lakeside and Clarkston took on Atlanta Cross Keys on Sept. 7 at Clarkston High School.

Marietta Walton dominates Marietta

Marietta Walton recorded a big victory over Marietta 52-8 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Recently on Sept. 1, Marietta squared off with Roswell in a football game.

McDonough Ola takes advantage of early margin to defeat Covington Eastside

McDonough Ola scored early and often in a 42-14 win over Covington Eastside in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave McDonough Ola a 14-0 lead over Covington Eastside.

The Mustangs registered a 21-7 advantage at intermission over the Eagles.

McDonough Ola charged to a 28-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Mustangs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.

Last season, Covington Eastside and McDonough Ola squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Covington Eastside High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, McDonough Ola faced off against Jackson and Covington Eastside took on Covington Newton on Sept. 1 at Covington Newton High School.

Milledgeville Georgia Military tacks win on Gainesville Riverside Military

It was a tough night for Gainesville Riverside Military which was overmatched by Milledgeville Georgia Military in this 46-12 verdict.

Last season, Milledgeville Georgia Military and Gainesville Riverside Military faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Milledgeville Georgia Military College Prep School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Milledgeville Georgia Military squared off with Sandersville Brentwood in a football game.

Monticello Aucilla Christian allows no points against Valdosta Georgia Christian

Defense dominated as Monticello Aucilla Christian pitched a 29-0 shutout of Valdosta Georgia Christian in Florida high school football action on Sept. 15.

Monticello Jasper County claims tight victory against Greensboro Lake Oconee

Monticello Jasper County finally found a way to top Greensboro Lake Oconee 12-6 in Georgia high school football on Sept. 15.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Greensboro Lake Oconee faced off against Griffin Skipstone Academy and Monticello Jasper County took on Madison Morgan County on Sept. 1 at Monticello Jasper County High School.

Mt. Airy Habersham Central thwarts Cumming Forsyth Central’s quest

Mt. Airy Habersham Central grabbed a 28-10 victory at the expense of Cumming Forsyth Central on Sept. 15 in Georgia football.

Last season, Mt Airy Habersham Central and Cumming Forsyth Central squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Cumming Forsyth Central High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Cumming Forsyth Central faced off against Woodstock Etowah.

Murphy squeezes past Blue Ridge Fannin County

Murphy topped Blue Ridge Fannin County 21-14 in a tough tilt on Sept. 15 in North Carolina football.

Blue Ridge Fannin County showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 6-0 advantage over Murphy as the first quarter ended.

The Bulldogs kept a 7-6 intermission margin at the Rebels’ expense.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Murphy and Blue Ridge Fannin County locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

The Bulldogs held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Blue Ridge Fannin County and Murphy played in a 56-30 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Blue Ridge Fannin County faced off against Jasper Pickens County.

Nashville Berrien narrowly defeats Pearson Atkinson County

Nashville Berrien grabbed a 42-22 victory at the expense of Pearson Atkinson County on Sept. 15 in Georgia football.

Recently on Sept. 1, Pearson Atkinson County squared off with McRae Telfair County in a football game.

Newnan Heritage rides to cruise-control win over Atlanta Cross Keys

Newnan Heritage earned a convincing 41-6 win over Atlanta Cross Keys in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 15.

Newnan Heritage opened with a 20-0 advantage over Atlanta Cross Keys through the first quarter.

The Hawks registered a 34-0 advantage at halftime over the Indians.

Newnan Heritage roared to a 41-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Indians enjoyed a 6-0 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

The last time Newnan Heritage and Atlanta Cross Keys played in a 51-0 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 7, Atlanta Cross Keys faced off against Clarkston.

Norcross defense stifles Lawrenceville Discovery

A suffocating defense helped Norcross handle Lawrenceville Discovery 49-0 in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 15.

Last season, Norcross and Lawrenceville Discovery faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Lawrenceville Discovery High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Lawrenceville Discovery squared off with Stone Mountain in a football game.

Peachtree City Mcintosh shuts out Fairburn Landmark Christian

A suffocating defense helped Peachtree City Mcintosh handle Fairburn Landmark Christian 67-0 for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 15.

The last time Peachtree City Mcintosh and Fairburn Landmark Christian played in a 23-14 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Peachtree City Mcintosh faced off against Stockbridge Woodland.

Perry’s speedy start jolts Fort Valley Peach County

Perry left no doubt in recording a 42-21 win over Fort Valley Peach County in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 15.

Perry jumped in front of Fort Valley Peach County 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers registered a 21-7 advantage at intermission over the Trojans.

Perry jumped to a 35-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers and the Trojans each scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Perry and Fort Valley Peach County squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Perry High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Perry squared off with Gray Jones County in a football game.

Powder Springs Hillgrove posts win at Smyrna Campbell’s expense

Powder Springs Hillgrove knocked off Smyrna Campbell 21-10 in Georgia high school football on Sept. 15.

Powder Springs Hillgrove opened with a 7-0 advantage over Smyrna Campbell through the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Hawks got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-3 edge.

The last time Powder Springs Hillgrove and Smyrna Campbell played in a 29-7 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 7, Smyrna Campbell faced off against Lithonia Miller Grove and Powder Springs Hillgrove took on Sharpsburg East Coweta on Sept. 1 at Sharpsburg East Coweta High School.

Powder Springs McEachern defeats Tucker

Powder Springs McEachern dominated Tucker 49-7 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Last season, Powder Springs McEachern and Tucker faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Powder Springs McEachern High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Powder Springs McEachern faced off against Douglasville Douglas County.

Rabun Gap tops Highlands Ranch Valor Christian

Rabun Gap unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Highlands Ranch Valor Christian 52-31 Friday in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 15.

Recently on Sept. 2, Rabun Gap squared off with Atlanta Mays in a football game.

Richmond Hill earns stressful win over Bloomingdale New Hampstead

Richmond Hill topped Bloomingdale New Hampstead 28-26 in a tough tilt during this Georgia football game on Sept. 15.

Last season, Richmond Hill and Bloomingdale New Hampstead squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Richmond Hill High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Richmond Hill faced off against Savannah Jenkins and Bloomingdale New Hampstead took on Hinesville Bradwell Institute on Sept. 1 at Hinesville Bradwell Institute.

Rochelle Wilcox County defeats Chula Tiftarea

Rochelle Wilcox County handled Chula Tiftarea 44-12 in an impressive showing at Rochelle Wilcox County High on Sept. 15 in Georgia football action.

Last season, Rochelle Wilcox County and Chula Tiftarea faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Chula Tiftarea Academy.

Rockmart scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Ocilla Irwin County

An early dose of momentum helped Rockmart to a 28-16 runaway past Ocilla Irwin County during this Georgia football game on Sept. 15.

Rockmart opened with a 14-0 advantage over Ocilla Irwin County through the first quarter.

The Indians bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 14-8.

Rockmart roared to a 28-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Indians enjoyed an 8-0 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Ocilla Irwin County and Rockmart faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Rockmart High School.

Rome Armuchee sets early tone to dominate Dalton Southeast Whitfield County

Rome Armuchee controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 53-10 victory over Dalton Southeast Whitfield County in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Last season, Dalton Southeast Whitfield County and Rome Armuchee squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Dalton Southeast Whitfield County High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Dalton Southeast Whitfield County faced off against Chickamauga Gordon Lee.

Rome Coosa overcomes Hiawassee Towns County

Rome Coosa collected a solid win over Hiawassee Towns County in a 42-28 verdict in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Eagles’ offense darted in front for a 21-20 lead over the Indians at the intermission.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Rome Coosa and Hiawassee Towns County locked in a 28-28 stalemate.

The Eagles held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Rome Coosa and Hiawassee Towns County squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Rome Coosa High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Rome Coosa squared off with Calhoun Gordon Central in a football game.

Sandersville Washington County defense stifles Augusta Glenn Hills

A suffocating defense helped Sandersville Washington County handle Augusta Glenn Hills 50-0 in Georgia high school football on Sept. 15.

Last season, Sandersville Washington County and Augusta Glenn Hills faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Augusta Glenn Hills High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Sandersville Washington County faced off against Eastman Dodge County and Augusta Glenn Hills took on Augusta Josey on Sept. 7 at Augusta Glenn Hills High School.

Savannah Benedictine Military darts by Dacula Hebron Christian

Savannah Benedictine Military recorded a big victory over Dacula Hebron Christian 35-10 on Sept. 15 in Georgia football action.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Savannah Benedictine Military faced off against Atlanta Westminster and Dacula Hebron Christian took on Commerce on Sept. 1 at Dacula Hebron Christian Academy.

Savannah Calvary Day scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Hinesville Liberty County

An early dose of momentum helped Savannah Calvary Day to a 57-7 runaway past Hinesville Liberty County in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Savannah Calvary Day opened with a 21-0 advantage over Hinesville Liberty County through the first quarter.

The Cavaliers opened a lopsided 50-0 gap over the Panthers at the intermission.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Savannah Calvary Day and Hinesville Liberty County faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Hinesville Liberty County High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Savannah Calvary Day squared off with McDonough Eagles Landing Christian in a football game.

Sharpsburg East Coweta overcomes Valdosta Lowndes’ lead to earn win

Valdosta Lowndes’ advantage forced Sharpsburg East Coweta to dig down, but it did to earn a 42-30 win Friday in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Last season, Sharpsburg East Coweta and Valdosta Lowndes faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Sharpsburg East Coweta High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Sharpsburg East Coweta squared off with Powder Springs Hillgrove in a football game.

Sharpsburg Trinity Christian defeats Riverdale

Sharpsburg Trinity Christian dominated from start to finish in an imposing 56-18 win over Riverdale in Georgia high school football on Sept. 15.

The last time Sharpsburg Trinity Christian and Riverdale played in a 20-15 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

Snellville Brookwood exhales after close call with Columbus Carver

Snellville Brookwood posted a narrow 23-22 win over Columbus Carver for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Tigers had a 14-0 edge on the Broncos at the beginning of the third quarter.

Columbus Carver enjoyed a 22-7 lead over Snellville Brookwood to start the final quarter.

The Tigers had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Broncos won the session and the game with a 16-0 performance.

Recently on Sept. 1, Snellville Brookwood squared off with Suwanee Collins Hill in a football game.

Snellville South Gwinnett shuts out Decatur

Defense dominated as Snellville South Gwinnett pitched a 40-0 shutout of Decatur for a Georgia high school football victory at Snellville South Gwinnett High on Sept. 15.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Snellville South Gwinnett faced off against Dacula and Decatur took on Decatur Southwest Dekalb on Sept. 1 at Decatur High School.

Statesboro Bulloch allows no points against Martinez Augusta Prep

Statesboro Bulloch’s defense throttled Martinez Augusta Prep, resulting in a 57-0 shutout on Sept. 15 in Georgia football action.

The last time Martinez Augusta Prep and Statesboro Bulloch played in a 27-20 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 1, Martinez Augusta Prep squared off with Eatonton Gatewood in a football game.

Stockbridge overpowers Hampton in thorough fashion

Stockbridge recorded a big victory over Hampton 41-20 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The last time Stockbridge and Hampton played in a 49-2 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Hampton faced off against Carrollton Central.

Suwanee Lambert collects victory over Flowery Branch

Suwanee Lambert eventually beat Flowery Branch 49-33 during this Georgia football game on Sept. 15.

Last season, Suwanee Lambert and Flowery Branch squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Flowery Branch High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Suwanee Lambert faced off against Lawrenceville Mountain View and Flowery Branch took on Toccoa Stephens County on Sept. 1 at Flowery Branch High School.

Suwanee North Gwinnett dominates Duluth

Suwanee North Gwinnett scored early and often to roll over Duluth 39-10 for a Georgia high school football victory at Duluth High on Sept. 15.

Last season, Suwanee North Gwinnett and Duluth faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Suwanee North Gwinnett High School.

Suwanee Peachtree Ridge darts by Lilburn Berkmar

Suwanee Peachtree Ridge unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Lilburn Berkmar 39-7 Friday in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The Lions fought to a 13-0 intermission margin at the Patriots’ expense.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The Lions got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 26-7 edge.

The last time Suwanee Peachtree Ridge and Lilburn Berkmar played in a 46-6 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Lilburn Berkmar faced off against Atlanta Druid Hills and Suwanee Peachtree Ridge took on Loganville on Sept. 1 at Loganville High School.

Thomaston Upson-Lee earns solid win over Tallapoosa Haralson County

Thomaston Upson-Lee grabbed a 21-3 victory at the expense of Tallapoosa Haralson County on Sept. 15 in Georgia football action.

The Knights fought to a 7-3 intermission margin at the Rebels’ expense.

Thomaston Upson-Lee charged to a 21-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the first and fourth quarters.

Last season, Thomaston Upson-Lee and Tallapoosa Haralson County faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Thomaston Upson-Lee High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Thomaston Upson-Lee squared off with Sylvester Worth County in a football game.

Thomasville claims victory against Tifton Tift County

Thomasville grabbed a 42-23 victory at the expense of Tifton Tift County during this Georgia football game on Sept. 15.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Thomasville and Tifton Tift County settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Thomasville took control in the third quarter with a 28-16 advantage over Tifton Tift County.

The Bulldogs held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Thomasville and Tifton Tift County faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Thomasville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Tifton Tift County faced off against Norman Park Colquitt County and Thomasville took on Cairo on Sept. 1 at Thomasville High School.

Thomasville Thomas County scores early, pulls away from Quitman Brooks County

Thomasville Thomas County left no doubt in recording a 44-7 win over Quitman Brooks County in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Thomasville Thomas County moved in front of Quitman Brooks County 10-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Yellow Jackets registered a 37-0 advantage at halftime over the Trojans.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Sept. 1, Thomasville Thomas County squared off with Bainbridge in a football game.

Thomson sprints past Augusta Lucy C Laney

Thomson grabbed a 28-14 victory at the expense of Augusta Lucy C Laney on Sept. 15 in Georgia football.

The first quarter gave Thomson a 21-14 lead over Augusta Lucy C Laney.

Thomson jumped to a 28-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Thomson and Augusta Lucy C Laney faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Augusta Lucy C Laney High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Thomson squared off with Grovetown in a football game.

Tiger Rabun County rides to cruise-control win over Franklin Heard County

Tiger Rabun County raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 45-14 win over Franklin Heard County for a Georgia high school football victory at Tiger Rabun County High on Sept. 15.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Tiger Rabun County faced off against Adairsville and Franklin Heard County took on South Atlanta on Sept. 1 at Franklin Heard County High School.

Toccoa Stephens County overwhelms Cleveland White County

Toccoa Stephens County dominated Cleveland White County 56-26 on Sept. 15 in Georgia football action.

The last time Toccoa Stephens County and Cleveland White County played in a 53-14 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Cleveland White County faced off against Gainesville Chestatee and Toccoa Stephens County took on Flowery Branch on Sept. 1 at Flowery Branch High School.

Trion comes back to beat Rome Model

Trion overcame a first-quarter deficit in a 31-12 win over Rome Model on Sept. 15 in Georgia football action.

Rome Model started on steady ground by forging a 3-0 lead over Trion at the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs kept a 21-6 intermission margin at the Blue Devils’ expense.

Trion breathed fire to a 31-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 6-0 in the final quarter.

Last season, Rome Model and Trion faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Trion High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Rome Model squared off with Cartersville Woodland in a football game.

Tunnel Hill Northwest holds off Rome Darlington

Tunnel Hill Northwest posted a narrow 21-17 win over Rome Darlington for a Georgia high school football victory at Tunnel Hill Northwest High on Sept. 15.

Rome Darlington started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Tunnel Hill Northwest at the end of the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Tigers with a 10-7 lead over the Bruins heading into the second quarter.

Tunnel Hill Northwest broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 21-17 lead over Rome Darlington.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Rome Darlington and Tunnel Hill Northwest faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Rome Darlington High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Tunnel Hill Northwest faced off against Ringgold and Rome Darlington took on Dalton Christian Heritage on Sept. 1 at Dalton Christian Heritage.

Suwanee Collins Hill falls to Tyrone Sandy Creek in OT

Tyrone Sandy Creek topped Suwanee Collins Hill in a 27-21 overtime thriller on Sept. 15 in Georgia football action.

Last season, Tyrone Sandy Creek and Suwanee Collins Hill faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Tyrone Sandy Creek High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Suwanee Collins Hill faced off against Snellville Brookwood and Tyrone Sandy Creek took on Douglasville Alexander on Sept. 1 at Tyrone Sandy Creek High School.

Valdosta shuts out Deerfield Beach

Defense dominated as Valdosta pitched a 54-0 shutout of Deerfield Beach for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Recently on Sept. 1, Valdosta squared off with College Park Banneker in a football game.

Villa Rica earns solid win over East Point Tri-Cities

Villa Rica knocked off East Point Tri-Cities 30-12 in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 15.

Last season, Villa Rica and East Point Tri-Cities squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Villa Rica High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Villa Rica squared off with Newnan Northgate in a football game.

Walterboro Colleton Prep shuts out Savannah Memorial Day

Walterboro Colleton Prep’s defense throttled Savannah Memorial Day, resulting in a 3-0 shutout in a South Carolina high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Warner Robins exhales after close call with Hampton Dutchtown

Warner Robins topped Hampton Dutchtown 29-22 in a tough tilt for a Georgia high school football victory at Hampton Dutchtown High on Sept. 15.

The start wasn’t the problem for Hampton Dutchtown, as it began with a 14-0 edge over Warner Robins through the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs had a 20-7 edge on the Demons at the beginning of the third quarter.

Hampton Dutchtown darted a narrow margin over Warner Robins as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The final quarter was decisive for the Demons, as they climbed out of a hole with a 29-22 scoring margin.

Last season, Hampton Dutchtown and Warner Robins squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Warner Robins High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Hampton Dutchtown faced off against Jonesboro and Warner Robins took on Warner Robins Northside on Sept. 1 at Warner Robins High School.

Waynesboro Burke County overwhelms Watkinsville Oconee County

Waynesboro Burke County left no doubt on Friday, controlling Watkinsville Oconee County from start to finish for a 49-17 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Tough to find an edge early, Waynesboro Burke County and Watkinsville Oconee County fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Bears’ offense pulled in front for a 28-7 lead over the Warriors at halftime.

Watkinsville Oconee County trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 28-10.

The Bears got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-7 edge.

Last season, Waynesboro Burke County and Watkinsville Oconee County squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Waynesboro Burke County High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Watkinsville Oconee County squared off with Eatonton Putnam County in a football game.

Waynesboro Edmund Burke defense stifles Monticello Piedmont

A suffocating defense helped Waynesboro Edmund Burke handle Monticello Piedmont 15-0 on Sept. 15 in Georgia football action.

Winder-Barrow records thin win against Loganville

Winder-Barrow finally found a way to top Loganville 19-15 at Winder-Barrow High on Sept. 15 in Georgia football action.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and second quarters.

Loganville jumped a meager margin over Winder-Barrow as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

A 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Bulldoggs’ defeat of the Red Devils.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Winder-Barrow faced off against Conyers Salem and Loganville took on Suwanee Peachtree Ridge on Sept. 1 at Loganville High School.

Woodbury Flint River secures a win over Atlanta McNair

Woodbury Flint River notched a win against Atlanta McNair 17-6 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Wildcats fought to a 7-0 halftime margin at the Mustangs’ expense.

Atlanta McNair stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 10-6.

The Wildcats held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on Sept. 1, Atlanta McNair squared off with Atlanta North Clayton in a football game.

milledgeville John Milledge sprints past St. Simons Island Frederica

milledgeville John Milledge knocked off St. Simons Island Frederica 17-7 on Sept. 15 in Georgia football.

