Albany Sherwood Christian allows no points against McDonough New Creation Christian

A suffocating defense helped Albany Sherwood Christian handle McDonough New Creation Christian 56-0 at Mcdonough New Creation Christian Academy on Sept. 15 in Georgia football action.

Albany Sherwood Christian opened with a 14-0 advantage over McDonough New Creation Christian through the first quarter.

The Eagles’ offense charged in front for a 35-0 lead over the Crusaders at the intermission.

Albany Sherwood Christian steamrolled to a 56-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

