Sharpsburg Trinity Christian blanks Fayetteville Starrs Mill in shutout performance

By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Defense dominated as Sharpsburg Trinity Christian pitched a 3-0 shutout of Fayetteville Starrs Mill in a Georgia high school football matchup on September 30.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first, second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Lions avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 3-0 stretch over the final quarter.

In recent action on September 16, Sharpsburg Trinity Christian faced off against Riverdale and Fayetteville Starrs Mill took on LaGrange on September 16 at LaGrange High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

