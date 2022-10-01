Sharpsburg Trinity Christian blanks Fayetteville Starrs Mill in shutout performance

Defense dominated as Sharpsburg Trinity Christian pitched a 3-0 shutout of Fayetteville Starrs Mill in a Georgia high school football matchup on September 30.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first, second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.
The Lions avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 3-0 stretch over the final quarter.
