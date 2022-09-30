Loganville exhales after close call with Covington Eastside

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Loganville didn’t mind, dispatching Covington Eastside 13-10 in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Covington Eastside authored a promising start, taking a 7-6 advantage over Loganville at the end of the first quarter.
The Red Devils kept a 13-10 intermission margin at the Eagles’ expense.
Both teams were blanked in the third and fourth quarters.
