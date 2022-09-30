Just a bit better: Toccoa Stephens County slips past Monroe Area

Toccoa Stephens County showed its poise to outlast a game Monroe Area squad for a 27-24 victory at Monroe Area High on September 29 in Georgia football action.
Monroe Area started on steady ground by forging a 14-7 lead over Toccoa Stephens County at the end of the first quarter.
A halftime tie at 17-17 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Toccoa Stephens County and Monroe Area were engaged in a slim affair at 27-24 as the final quarter started.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
In recent action on September 16, Monroe Area faced off against Madison Morgan County and Toccoa Stephens County took on Cleveland White County on September 16 at Toccoa Stephens County High School. Click here for a recap
