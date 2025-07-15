Breakdown

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's award-winning podcast "Breakdown," tells deeply human stories about the Georgia justice system. Season 11 explores how a young military couple found themselves at the center of something neither expected. Something terrible. Something… criminal. Hosted by Bill Rankin and Tamar Hallerman.

