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Obituaries

OBITUARY

James Laney, former ambassador to Korea and Emory University president, dies at 98

Faculty say Laney transformed Emory from “a good, regional school” into a world-class research university. He left in 1993 to become the U.S. ambassador to South Korea.

Robert A. Mason, who opened HBCU doors for thousands, dies at 66

Robert A. Mason, who died Aug. 2, nearly missed out on college. He created the Common Black College Application, which has helped more than 500,000 students apply to HBCUs.

OBITUARY

William C. Fowler, helped bring 1996 Olympic Games to city, dies at 82

Fowler led the Atlanta tax division of the former accounting firm Arthur Andersen and served as chairman of the PATH Foundation board for 25 years.

Chris Olmstead, prominent Atlanta divorce attorney, dies at 84

Prominent Atlanta divorce attorney Christopher Olmstead passed away at age 84 earlier this month, the family announced.

Scott Sweeney, former Georgia Board of Education chairman, dies at 68

Known for his calm leadership and public service, the longtime Georgia education advocate died in his Cobb County home on July 10.

Alan Walden, who managed Otis Redding and Lynyrd Skynyrd, dies at 83

Georgia music impresario Alan Walden, who had a hand in launching fellow Maconite Otis Redding to superstardom and signed a fledgling Lynyrd Skynyrd, died Thursday. He was 83.

Tom McHaney, Georgia State University English professor, dies at 89

McHaney was internationally known as an expert on the work of William Faulkner. He also wrote award-winning fiction and several plays.

Matthew Ledbetter, former Forsyth County tax commissioner, dies at 59

A lifelong Forsyth County resident, Matthew Ledbetter never lost his sense of roots. Growing up in a small, close-knit community as the son of a longtime Cumming City Council ...

Dr. Grady Clinkscales, noted hand surgeon, dies at 94

The renowned hand surgeon was responsible for starting Atlanta’s first microsurgery training lab and performed the first successful replantation in Georgia in 1978.

OBITUARY

Dr. Grace Kim remembered for compassion, adventurous spirit

Joe Powell, who founded a large IT power and cooling company, dies at 82

Charlie Brown, developer who reshaped the city and Atlanta suburbs, dies

OBITUARY

Peabo Bryson, Atlanta R&B singer, dies after a stroke

OBITUARY

Jim Minter, former executive editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, dies at 95

Mackenzie Johnson, beloved leader in the design industry, dies at 40

Elliott Brack, publisher of the Gwinnett Extra, dead at 90

Ted Turner’s passion, vision for Braves helped turn them into ‘America’s Team’

Ted Turner, CNN founder, business maverick and ‘Mouth of the South,’ dies at 87

OBITUARY

Former chancellor Erroll Davis remembered as ‘always a leader’

Lee Walburn, noted journalist and magazine editor, dies at 89

OBITUARY

Janice White Sikes Rogers, who shaped how Atlanta preserves Black history, dead at 73

Walter Reeves, Georgia gardening guru, has died at age 74

Kirk Kinsell, hotel titan and Georgia Aquarium board member, dies at 71

Leif Palmer, EPA attorney whose legal action helped build Atlantic Station, dies at 66

Rosalind Rich Rieser, who danced with Atlanta Civic Ballet, dead at 86

OBITUARY

Tony Gray, former president of the Atlanta Jamaican Association, dies at 77

OBITUARY

Margareta Martin, Scandinavian culture expert, dies at 95

Bernard LaFayette Jr., civil rights strategist, dies at 85

OBITUARY

Former DeKalb County sheriff’s death marks end of tragic saga

OBITUARY

Dr. Guy Riekeman, former Life University president and chancellor, dies at 76

OBITUARY

Coleman Barks, UGA professor and poet who popularized Rumi, dies at 88