Obituaries
James Laney, former ambassador to Korea and Emory University president, dies at 98
Faculty say Laney transformed Emory from “a good, regional school” into a world-class research university. He left in 1993 to become the U.S. ambassador to South Korea.
Robert A. Mason, who opened HBCU doors for thousands, dies at 66
Robert A. Mason, who died Aug. 2, nearly missed out on college. He created the Common Black College Application, which has helped more than 500,000 students apply to HBCUs.
William C. Fowler, helped bring 1996 Olympic Games to city, dies at 82
Fowler led the Atlanta tax division of the former accounting firm Arthur Andersen and served as chairman of the PATH Foundation board for 25 years.
Chris Olmstead, prominent Atlanta divorce attorney, dies at 84
Prominent Atlanta divorce attorney Christopher Olmstead passed away at age 84 earlier this month, the family announced.
Scott Sweeney, former Georgia Board of Education chairman, dies at 68
Known for his calm leadership and public service, the longtime Georgia education advocate died in his Cobb County home on July 10.
Alan Walden, who managed Otis Redding and Lynyrd Skynyrd, dies at 83
Georgia music impresario Alan Walden, who had a hand in launching fellow Maconite Otis Redding to superstardom and signed a fledgling Lynyrd Skynyrd, died Thursday. He was 83.
Tom McHaney, Georgia State University English professor, dies at 89
McHaney was internationally known as an expert on the work of William Faulkner. He also wrote award-winning fiction and several plays.
Matthew Ledbetter, former Forsyth County tax commissioner, dies at 59
A lifelong Forsyth County resident, Matthew Ledbetter never lost his sense of roots. Growing up in a small, close-knit community as the son of a longtime Cumming City Council ...
Dr. Grady Clinkscales, noted hand surgeon, dies at 94
The renowned hand surgeon was responsible for starting Atlanta’s first microsurgery training lab and performed the first successful replantation in Georgia in 1978.
Walter Reeves, Georgia gardening guru, has died at age 74
Walter Reeves spread his gardening gospel on WSB radio and through The Atlanta Journal-Constitution over a span of decades.
Kirk Kinsell, hotel titan and Georgia Aquarium board member, dies at 71
Kirk Kinsell, a longtime InterContinental Hotels Group executive and Georgia Aquarium board member, died at 71 after a battle with cancer.
Leif Palmer, EPA attorney whose legal action helped build Atlantic Station, dies at 66
His ‘rather brilliant argument’ paved the way for the popular mixed-use development in Midtown, former colleague says.
Rosalind Rich Rieser, who danced with Atlanta Civic Ballet, dead at 86
Rosalind Rich Rieser, who was the great-granddaughter of Morris Rich, a founder of iconic Rich’s department store in Atlanta, has died at age 86.
Tony Gray, former president of the Atlanta Jamaican Association, dies at 77
Friends said Tony Gray loved his Jamaican culture and had a gift for connecting people across the Caribbean diaspora.
Margareta Martin, Scandinavian culture expert, dies at 95
Finnish native Margareta Martin helped establish a wide variety of cultural, business, artistic and culinary links between the Nordic world and Atlanta.
Bernard LaFayette Jr., civil rights strategist, dies at 85
The civil rights organizer helped lead the student sit-ins that desegregated Nashville’s lunch counters and later became a strategist in the Southern voting rights movement.
Former DeKalb County sheriff’s death marks end of tragic saga
The flamboyant and mercurial former DeKalb County sheriff died March 2 of natural causes at Augusta State Medical Prison.
Dr. Guy Riekeman, former Life University president and chancellor, dies at 76
An innovator in the chiropractic profession, he increased student enrollment to full capacity.
Coleman Barks, UGA professor and poet who popularized Rumi, dies at 88
UGA poet Coleman Barks, celebrated for his own work and for bringing Rumi’s poetry to modern audiences, died in Athens surrounded by his family at age 88.