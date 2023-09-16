Atlanta Mays allows no points against Douglasville Chapel Hill

Defense dominated as Atlanta Mays pitched a 40-0 shutout of Douglasville Chapel Hill for a Georgia high school football victory at Atlanta Mays High on Sept. 15.

Atlanta Mays opened with an 8-0 advantage over Douglasville Chapel Hill through the first quarter.

The Raiders opened a towering 24-0 gap over the Panthers at halftime.

Atlanta Mays roared to a 32-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Raiders held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 2, Atlanta Mays faced off against Rabun Gap.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.