Buford allows no points against Atlanta Carver

Defense dominated as Buford pitched a 31-0 shutout of Atlanta Carver for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Buford opened with a 7-0 advantage over Atlanta Carver through the first quarter.

The Wolves fought to a 17-0 halftime margin at the Panthers’ expense.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Wolves got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Buford and Atlanta Carver squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Buford High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Buford squared off with Kennesaw North Cobb in a football game.

