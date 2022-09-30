Atlanta Woodward Academy engineers impressive victory over Hampton Lovejoy

Atlanta Woodward Academy showed it had the juice to douse Hampton Lovejoy in a points barrage during a 34-7 win in a Georgia high school football matchup on September 29.
Atlanta Woodward Academy drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Hampton Lovejoy after the first quarter.
The War Eagles registered a 24-0 advantage at intermission over the Wildcats.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the War Eagles, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 10-7 fourth quarter, too.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.