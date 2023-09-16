Chatsworth Murray County claims tight victory against Summerville Chattooga

Chatsworth Murray County topped Summerville Chattooga 28-21 in a tough tilt during this Georgia football game on Sept. 15.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Chatsworth Murray County and Summerville Chattooga were both scoreless.

The scoreboard showed Summerville Chattooga with a 14-12 lead over Chatsworth Murray County heading into the second quarter.

Summerville Chattooga had a 21-20 edge on Chatsworth Murray County at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

An 8-0 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled Chatsworth Murray County’s defeat of Summerville Chattooga.

Last season, Summerville Chattooga and Chatsworth Murray County faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Chatsworth Murray County High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Summerville Chattooga faced off against Temple and Chatsworth Murray County took on Ellijay Gilmer on Sept. 1 at Chatsworth Murray County High School.

