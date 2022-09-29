Thomasville Thomas County races in front to lap Kathleen Veterans

Thomasville Thomas County grabbed the early lead and never gave it up in cruising to a 48-21 win over Kathleen Veterans.
Thomasville Thomas County opened with a 34-7 advantage over Kathleen Veterans through the first quarter.
Both teams were blanked in the second quarter.
Thomasville Thomas County roared to a 41-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Yellow Jackets’ advantage was wide enough to weather the Warhawks’ 14-7 margin in the final quarter.
