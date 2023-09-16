Blackshear Pierce County races in front to defeat Folkston Charlton County

Blackshear Pierce County took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Folkston Charlton County 49-6 in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 15.

Blackshear Pierce County opened with a 21-0 advantage over Folkston Charlton County through the first quarter.

The Bears’ offense steamrolled in front for a 35-0 lead over the Indians at halftime.

Blackshear Pierce County jumped to a 49-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Blackshear Pierce County and Folkston Charlton County played in a 48-13 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Blackshear Pierce County faced off against Metter and Folkston Charlton County took on Jacksonville University Christian on Sept. 7 at Jacksonville University Christian.

