Rome Armuchee blazes early victory trail over Summerville Chattooga

Rome Armuchee took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Summerville Chattooga 54-21 on September 29 in Georgia football.
Rome Armuchee opened with a 13-0 advantage over Summerville Chattooga through the first quarter.
Summerville Chattooga tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 27-21 at the intermission.
Rome Armuchee struck to a 47-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Rome Armuchee put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing Summerville Chattooga 7-0 in the last stanza.
