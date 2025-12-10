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Georgia Tech football’s agonizing season continues with loss to Louisville

Georgia Tech football has lost four straight games, falling to Louisville as Brent Key's team moves closer to a historically poor season.

BULLDOGS

Georgia surges early in dominating win over Ole Miss

BULLDOGS

Projecting CFP rankings, Georgia No. 1 with Miami loss to Notre Dame

NBA

Hawks overcome early game struggles to down Nets

GHSA football playoff brackets 2026 for all 8 classifications

AJC Varsity

AJC VARSITY

Maxwell playoff projections: Could home advantage push Valdosta past Buford?

Although the Maxwell Ratings reflect team strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by games, region alignments and playoff brackets.

AJC VARSITY

AJC Varsity rankings: 3 teams enter Top 10 for 1st time this season

Dougherty, Model and Schley County are in the Top 10 of AJC Varsity’s football rankings for the first time this season.

AJC VARSITY

Versatile Benedictine standout now leads GHSA in receiving yards

Here are the GHSA and GIAA rushing, passing and receiving leaders heading into Week 9 of the football season.

The Latest from Michael Cunningham

MICHAEL CUNNINGHAM

Falcons coach Stefanski isn’t using Bijan Robinson like he should

Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski has expressed regret for not giving star running back the ball more. There’s no excuse for not giving the Bengals a big dose of Robinson runs.

MICHAEL CUNNINGHAM

Weekend Predictions: Falcons are ‘home’ underdogs in Madrid

The Falcons-Bengals matchup in Madrid headlines Michael Cunningham’s predictions, along with insight for Georgia, Georgia Tech, Georgia State and other weekend games.

MICHAEL CUNNINGHAM

Weekend Reflections: Good chance Dream will be back in Finals next year

Also in Weekend Reflections: Inconsistent offense is problem for Falcons, and Georgia Tech is good at nothing.

The Latest from Ken Sugiura

KEN SUGIURA

Postcard from Madrid: Tim Hortons! Taco Bell! A cat!

A look at Madrid during the Falcons’ visit from columnist Ken Sugiura, featuring dedicated fans, fast-food surprises and memorable street scenes.

KEN SUGIURA

Falcons fans’ forever question asked in Spain, too: Is it worth it?

From Barcelona to Madrid, Falcons supporters share the same enduring question heard across Georgia: Is being a Falcons fan worth it?

KEN SUGIURA

Take a look at the Falcons merch poised to fly off shelves in Madrid

The NFL appears to have struck gold again, this time with merchandise specifically branded for Sunday’s game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Atlanta Braves

MLB

Which trade candidates could fit Braves’ rotation?

MLB

Matt Olson named a Silver Slugger finalist

MLB

Which free agent starting pitchers could fit Braves?

Georgia Bulldogs

PHOTOS: Georgia blows out Ole Miss

BULLDOGS

Projecting CFP rankings, Georgia No. 1 with Miami loss to Notre Dame

BULLDOGS

Kirby Smart gives injury updates on Ellis Robinson, Craig Dandridge

Atlanta Falcons

NFL

Falcons lose RB Brian Robinson Jr. to injured reserve, make several roster moves

LIVE UPDATES

Updates for Sunday morning’s Falcons-Bengals matchup in Madrid

NFL

Why these Falcons fans traveled to Madrid — ‘Being a super fan means dedication’

Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech football’s agonizing season continues with loss to Louisville

YELLOW JACKETS

Scott Cross found two of his kind in Georgia Tech basketball’s new backcourt

YELLOW JACKETS

Everything to know ahead of Georgia Tech football vs. Louisville

Atlanta United FC

MLS

Atlanta United ‘unacceptable’ offense tests Almirón-Miranchuk connection

MLS

What went wrong with Atlanta United in the 2026 season?

MLS

Atlanta United wins home finale to spoil Toronto’s playoff dreams

Atlanta Hawks

NBA

Hawks overcome early game struggles to down Nets

NBA

Hawks stifle Wizards’ rally, move to 1-0 in NBA Cup

NBA

Former Hawks big man Kristaps Porzingis says he’ll ‘step away’ from basketball

High Schools

Complete list of first-round matchups for the 2026 GHSA football playoffs

GHSA football playoff brackets 2026 for all 8 classifications

PHOTOS: Tucker shuts out Mays in regular season finale

State Report

BULLDOGS

Ex-Bulldog standout Larkin headlines new Georgia Golf Hall of Fame inductees

MICHAEL CUNNINGHAM

Weekend Reflections: Texas is No. 1, but Georgia looks best among contenders

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Wins, bands and bragging rights: 10 takeaways from HBCU football’s Week 1

PHOTOS: Georgia blows out Ole Miss

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Georgia head coach Kirby Smart walks onto the field before Georgia’s game against Ole Miss at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, in Oxford, Miss. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz/AJC)

More Sports news

Georgia Tech football’s agonizing season continues with loss to Louisville

BULLDOGS

Georgia surges early in dominating win over Ole Miss

BULLDOGS

Projecting CFP rankings, Georgia No. 1 with Miami loss to Notre Dame

NBA

Hawks overcome early game struggles to down Nets

GHSA football playoff brackets 2026 for all 8 classifications

Friday recap: Colquitt County, Tucker among big winners ahead of bracket reveal

WNBA

What we learned from end-of-season presser with Dream GM Dan Padover

NBA

Hawks stifle Wizards’ rally, move to 1-0 in NBA Cup

BULLDOGS

Everything to know about Georgia-Ole Miss game

YELLOW JACKETS

Scott Cross found two of his kind in Georgia Tech basketball’s new backcourt