Latest Sports News
Sports
Georgia Tech football’s agonizing season continues with loss to Louisville
Georgia Tech football has lost four straight games, falling to Louisville as Brent Key's team moves closer to a historically poor season.
The Latest from Michael Cunningham
Falcons coach Stefanski isn’t using Bijan Robinson like he should
Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski has expressed regret for not giving star running back the ball more. There’s no excuse for not giving the Bengals a big dose of Robinson runs.
Weekend Predictions: Falcons are ‘home’ underdogs in Madrid
The Falcons-Bengals matchup in Madrid headlines Michael Cunningham’s predictions, along with insight for Georgia, Georgia Tech, Georgia State and other weekend games.
Weekend Reflections: Good chance Dream will be back in Finals next year
Also in Weekend Reflections: Inconsistent offense is problem for Falcons, and Georgia Tech is good at nothing.
The Latest from Ken Sugiura
Postcard from Madrid: Tim Hortons! Taco Bell! A cat!
A look at Madrid during the Falcons’ visit from columnist Ken Sugiura, featuring dedicated fans, fast-food surprises and memorable street scenes.
Falcons fans’ forever question asked in Spain, too: Is it worth it?
From Barcelona to Madrid, Falcons supporters share the same enduring question heard across Georgia: Is being a Falcons fan worth it?
Take a look at the Falcons merch poised to fly off shelves in Madrid
The NFL appears to have struck gold again, this time with merchandise specifically branded for Sunday’s game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals.
PHOTOS: Georgia blows out Ole Miss
1 / 38