Atlanta Falcons

Record: (1-1), 3rd in NFC South

Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons place Nate Landman on injured reserve
The wait is over. After three seasons, Falcons return to MNF
Vote: Will Falcons defeat Eagles?
Where to watch, listen, livestream Falcons at Eagles
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Former Bulldogs creating foundation for Eagles’ future
A closer look at Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts
QB corner: Falcons’ Kirk Cousins on the Eagles
3 key matchups: Falcons at Eagles
Placeholder Image

Credit: Matt Rourke/AP

Atlanta TV sports listings2h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: RCT

Placeholder Image

Credit: RCT

Placeholder Image

Credit: RCT

Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Hot seat: Falcons must get Drake London involved
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

X-factor: Can Falcons defend Eagles’ weaponry?
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Eagles’ A.J. Brown declared out for game vs. Falcons
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Eagles defense impressed with Falcons’ skill talent, offensive line
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons host Apalachee High School football players at practice
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

After offense’s opening-game dud, Falcons need a lot more from Zac Robinson
Placeholder Image

Credit: Bob Andres

Falcons’ David Onyemata is fine with restructured contract
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons’ Brandon Parker happy to return to Atlanta
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons’ Eddie Goldman, Kevin King make it back after missing past two seasons
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Boston Marathon lowers qualifying times for most prospective runners for 2026 race1h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Solheim Cup victory illustrates promising future for American stars on LPGA: Analysis1h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Man City's Rodri says top soccer players close to going on strike because there are too...2h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Panthers QB carousel keeps on spinning as 36-year-old Andy Dalton gets set to start vs...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Barkley's pivotal drop late in 4th quarter burns Eagles in 22-21 loss to Atlanta Falcons
Placeholder Image

Credit: Matt Rourke/AP

Cousins caps winning drive with TD pass to London as Falcons rally past Eagles 22-21
Photos: Falcons score late to upset Eagles on Monday Night
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) celebrates his touchdown with Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom (63) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)