Commerce claims tight victory against Lincolnton Lincoln County

Commerce finally found a way to top Lincolnton Lincoln County 17-10 in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 15.

Lincolnton Lincoln County showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 10-7 advantage over Commerce as the first quarter ended.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Commerce and Lincolnton Lincoln County were both scoreless.

A 10-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Tigers’ defeat of the Red Devils.

The last time Commerce and Lincolnton Lincoln County played in a 28-12 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Lincolnton Lincoln County faced off against Twin City Emanuel County Institute and Commerce took on Dacula Hebron Christian on Sept. 1 at Dacula Hebron Christian Academy.

