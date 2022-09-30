No pain, no gain: Peachtree Corners Wesleyan overcomes Dahlonega Lumpkin County

Peachtree Corners Wesleyan stretched out and finally snapped Dahlonega Lumpkin County to earn a 28-14 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave Peachtree Corners Wesleyan a 7-0 lead over Dahlonega Lumpkin County.
The Wolves’ offense jumped in front for a 21-7 lead over the Indians at halftime.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.
Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 28-14.
