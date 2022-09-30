Danielsville Madison County finds its footing in sprinting past Gainesville Chestatee

The force was strong for Danielsville Madison County as it pierced Gainesville Chestatee during Thursday’s 39-8 thumping during this Georgia football game.
Danielsville Madison County darted in front of Gainesville Chestatee 8-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Red Raiders registered a 26-8 advantage at halftime over the War Eagles.
Danielsville Madison County steamrolled to a 32-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Red Raiders, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 final quarter, too.
In recent action on September 16, Danielsville Madison County faced off against Bogart North Oconee and Gainesville Chestatee took on Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff on September 16 at Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff High School. For more, click here.
