Savannah St. Andrew’s collects skin-tight win against Lyons Robert Toombs Christian

It wasn’t pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren’t, but Savannah St. Andrew’s wasn’t going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 28-21 over Lyons Robert Toombs Christian in a Georgia high school football matchup on September 28.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.
The Crusaders took a 14-7 lead over the Lions heading to the intermission locker room.
Savannah St. Andrew’s broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 21-14 lead over Lyons Robert Toombs Christian.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.
